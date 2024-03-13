Izzi Gomez is the SUP queen with her sights set on the big-wave scene

I was actually on my own program! They were baffled when they showed up on their jet skis and saw me out there first. I was at Jaws the day before and Chuck said, 'Hey, Cortes Bank might be on, are you down to go to the airport tonight to leave for Cortes tomorrow night? We'll have to leave by 7:00pm to get there in time.'

I said yes and we literally left Jaws, went home, washed the ski, threw the boards in a bag and went to the airport. We had half a day, because we landed in the morning, and then we were on the boat at 7:00pm and on our way out there. That was crazy, once in a lifetime. Never ever thought I would be able to go out there. It was really cool.

They were definitely some of the biggest waves I've ever seen. I've never seen a wave move that fast in my life, it was crazy. There's just such raw power. You’re out in the middle of nowhere and it's super eerie and weird. There’s just no other place I'd ever been to with an atmosphere like that.

I saw Justine Dupont's wave and it was sick. Justine is awesome.