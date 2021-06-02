Jaan Roose in Sarajevo: slacklining where nobody has slacklined before

At a height of almost 100 metres, Estonian slackliner Jaan Roose boldly walked the webbing between the skyscrapers, performing breathtaking acrobatics.

The video above follows Roose as he struggles to complete an important report at the end of a busy workday, so he can make it to a friend's office party in the adjacent skyscraper. But, as time is running out, he opts for a risky way of getting over to another building – by walking a slackline – all in order not to let his friend down.

Appropriately, the filming location was at the top of two towers, nicknamed 'Momo and Uzeir' after two inseparable friends, characters from the famous radio comedy show from the '80s. The buildings, completed in 1986 and 97m high, are among Sarajevo's most recognisable landmarks.

For his 'sky walk' at around 80m above the ground, Roose set up a 28m-long slackline, which is longer than the usual in such conditions (at this height, 15–21m is considered normal). Extra metres are an additional challenge, requiring more focus and more skill.

"No matter how accustomed I am to walking at heights, there's always a certain dose of fear," Roose admitted. "But that's also the main reason why I'm doing this. I like to challenge myself and create something visually impressive,“ the triple world slacklining champion added.

Just a normal day at the office © Predrag Vučković Jaan Roose enjoyed an amazing view of Sarajevo from almost 100m up © Predrag Vučković Taking a break © Predrag Vučković An interesting spot for a rest © Predrag Vučković Don't look down! © Predrag Vučković Checking the tension © Predrag Vučković Jaan Roose shows both his athleticism and lack of fear © Predrag Vučković Just popping across to the other office! © Predrag Vučković Taking the direct route between two offices © Predrag Vučković

Roose was not content with simply crossing over the abyss between the towers either. High in the air he performed an array of jaw-dropping tricks, with an ease and boldness that are out of this world.

This was Roose's first time in Sarajevo. As he said, he was surprised by the diversity of architecture,and what especially impressed him was the view of the city from the skyscrapers.

It's a true visual feast here between the towers Jaan Roose "It's a true visual feast here between the towers. Same as hearing people cheering for me down in the street,“ the 29-year-old, who's been slacklining since the age of 18, said. The filming caused quite a stir among passers-by who saw a man walking between the skyscrapers and the local media even reported about it, until the story behind it all was revealed.