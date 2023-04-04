A win in Hawaii and top of the world rankings, Jack Robinson is on a roll

The surfing world has long known about the talent of

. The kid from Margaret River, Australia, was part of a trio of Quiksilver-sponsored young guns who showed up at every Championship Tour event and turned heads in-between heats with the potential of their surfing. Whoever was doing the talent spotting at Quiksilver back then take a bow, as Robinson,

and

have all become staples on the tour in their own right, with accolades and trophies following them wherever they go.