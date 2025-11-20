Red Bull Jukebox Crowns Jackson Cannon as Nashville’s Next Big Voice
I've never been to heaven, but I know how it feels.
What’s one word you’d use to describe the energy backstage tonight?
One word to describe the backstage energy tonight would have been exciting. All the talent, all the big names, all the hard working individuals bringing this event to life brought such a thrill to my experience. It was truly unforgettable, and as a fan of all the artists tonight, I was sitting on the edge of my seat waiting to see what would come next from all the voting! It was truly something special and a night that I’ll never forget.
If you could co-write a track with one artist on tonight’s lineup, who would it be and why?
It would probably be Kashus Culpepper. The two of us are both Alabama boys and could probably relate well from growing up in the same area code. I also really enjoy his songwriting style and lyricism. He has one of the most undeniable voices in country today and the songwriting chops to back it up. I think the two of us could really write something unforgettable.
If your setlist were literally a jukebox, what’s the one “B-side” you wish more people would play?
That’s a tough decision. I would probably say that one “B-side” song I wish more people would play would probably be “Heart Made of Vinyl.” It was one of the first songs I had written when I was about 17 years old and is still one of my favorites. I released it a few years ago. I have fans that constantly request it at shows and continue to stream the heck out of it!
Red Bull Jukebox lets fans take control - if you could control any part of a fan’s concert experience, what would you change?
I would make it to where the fans could request at least one song each show, off the cuff. I love taking requests from the crowd as I have performed at bars, restaurants, and clubs all over North Alabama. I think allowing the fans to choose a song for the show would really make for a unique experience and would be a lot of fun for the artist!
Red Bull Jukebox spotlights the audience’s voice — but who influences your creative voice the most these days?
That would probably be my family and friends. I’m always writing and creating, but my inspiration is always coming from the people I surround myself with, the music they show me, and the stories I make with them.