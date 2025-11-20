Jackson Cannon
© Matty Vogel
Red Bull Jukebox Crowns Jackson Cannon as Nashville’s Next Big Voice

Not just a contest—a launchpad. The Red Bull Jukebox songwriting contest returned for its second year with a daring theme: Breaking Boundaries.
By Tommy Douglas
4 min readPublished on

For decades, Nashville has been the beating heart of American songwriting - a city where stories are set to melody and dreams are chased with a guitar in hand. From the honky-tonks of Lower Broadway to the legendary writers’ rounds that launched countless careers, this town thrives on lyrical craft. Red Bull Jukebox taps into that tradition, inviting the next wave of storytellers to step up and make their mark in a special Songwriting Contest tied to the event. In its second year, the contest challenged songwriters to embrace the theme “Breaking Boundaries,” proving that even in Music City, innovation is the new tradition.
Entrants from all genres - and even songwriting duos - submitted original tracks online, echoing Nashville’s open-door approach to creativity. From there, a panel of industry heavyweights - including platinum-selling artist Breland, Whiskey Jam founder Ward Guenther, and Red Bull Records executive Greg Hammer - narrowed the field to three finalists. Their picks weren’t just about catchy hooks; judges sought authenticity, originality, and the kind of storytelling that makes Music City tick.
I've never been to heaven, but I know how it feels.
Jackson Cannon
After judges selected the finalists, country music lovers voted online to crown the winner. The prize? Studio time at Red Bull Studios in Los Angeles and a BMI coaching session - a modern twist on the classic Nashville dream.
When the votes were tallied, Jackson Cannon emerged with a commanding 68%, capturing the spirit of a city that celebrates risk-takers and rewards those who dare to break boundaries. Cannon’s Red Bull Jukebox win marks a new chapter for the Guntersville, Alabama native. Known for heartfelt lyrics and a fresh yet traditional country sound, Cannon blends authentic storytelling with modern edge. Fresh off his victory with “Never Been to Heaven,” he’s ready to share how breaking boundaries shaped his journey and what’s next.
Listen to a teaser of “Never Been to Heaven” here.
Jackson Cannon wins the 2025 Red Bull Jukebox songwriting contest.

Jackson Cannon wins the 2025 Red Bull Jukebox songwriting contest.

© Nick Tavares

Jackson Cannon performs his winning song, "Never Been to Heaven."

Jackson Cannon performs his winning song, "Never Been to Heaven."

© Catherine Powell

Jackson Cannon at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville 2025

Jackson Cannon at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville 2025

© Nick Tavares

Jackson Cannon performs at The Pinnacle

Jackson Cannon performs at The Pinnacle

© Nick Tavares

What’s one word you’d use to describe the energy backstage tonight?

Jackson Cannon: One word to describe the backstage energy tonight would have been exciting. All the talent, all the big names, all the hard working individuals bringing this event to life brought such a thrill to my experience. It was truly unforgettable, and as a fan of all the artists tonight, I was sitting on the edge of my seat waiting to see what would come next from all the voting! It was truly something special and a night that I’ll never forget.

If you could co-write a track with one artist on tonight’s lineup, who would it be and why?

Jackson Cannon: It would probably be Kashus Culpepper. The two of us are both Alabama boys and could probably relate well from growing up in the same area code. I also really enjoy his songwriting style and lyricism. He has one of the most undeniable voices in country today and the songwriting chops to back it up. I think the two of us could really write something unforgettable.

If your setlist were literally a jukebox, what’s the one “B-side” you wish more people would play?

Jackson Cannon: That’s a tough decision. I would probably say that one “B-side” song I wish more people would play would probably be “Heart Made of Vinyl.” It was one of the first songs I had written when I was about 17 years old and is still one of my favorites. I released it a few years ago. I have fans that constantly request it at shows and continue to stream the heck out of it!

Listen to "Heart Made of Vinyl" by Jackson Cannon below:

Red Bull Jukebox lets fans take control - if you could control any part of a fan’s concert experience, what would you change?

Jackson Cannon: I would make it to where the fans could request at least one song each show, off the cuff. I love taking requests from the crowd as I have performed at bars, restaurants, and clubs all over North Alabama. I think allowing the fans to choose a song for the show would really make for a unique experience and would be a lot of fun for the artist!

Red Bull Jukebox spotlights the audience’s voice — but who influences your creative voice the most these days?

Jackson Cannon: That would probably be my family and friends. I’m always writing and creating, but my inspiration is always coming from the people I surround myself with, the music they show me, and the stories I make with them.

