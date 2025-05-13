Jagger Eaton shares his ultimate skate playlist – "Go headbang!"

Jagger Eaton: Music has been probably the biggest – one of the biggest – things in my life when I was a kid, and now more so. I would say that when I was younger, my parents were big, old rock and roll fans, country fans; a little bit of rap, like old stuff- like, you would hear Dre and some stuff from when I was younger. My dad's wakeboard song was ‘Regulate’ by Warren G, which was my favourite rap song for years. I love that song. As I've gotten older, skateboarding is so intertwined with music, right? You can't really do one without the other. I noticed that there are certain genres of music that just make you want to rage and be 100 percent OK with doing both.

And when I was younger, I just loved listening to music that was just made me want to run through a brick wall. And that's what helped me skate, right? It's what helped me commit. It's what helped me, especially when I was skating alone and training; it's what helped me make it important. So I would say, as I've gotten older, my genre of music that was… that was all rock and roll, that was country, and I still love country music to death – but it graduated into kind of like heavy metal… like Metallica, and these bands that just make you want to run through brick walls. Which ended up actually being rage rap too, like (Playboi) Carti… and it just, you know, it just graduated to this thing. And I just… I love music to death.