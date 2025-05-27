Jake Canter has always been the youngest of his friend group. The 2026 Olympic Winter Games hopeful was always the quiet kid growing up—more of a fly on the wall listening to everyone else.

But now, as an adult, he’s speaking up.

“I’m asking a lot of questions of my peers, like how they land their tricks,” he said. “Everything is interesting to me, no matter what it is, and if it can help make me a better boarder, I want to figure it out.”

In this way, Canter—who’s currently ranked third in the USA and 10th in the world—is redefining what it means to be a professional snowboarder. By leading with curiosity, Canter has become a “fitness fanatic” preparing himself for the 2026 Winter Olympics, but his fitness focus extends beyond the physical, encompassing both his mental and emotional health—elements he’s been able to explore and refine while working regularly at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center (APC) in Los Angeles.

Jake Canter sending it during the Red Bull Performance camp in Saas-Fee © Frederik Kalbermatten

Once upon a time, snowboarders—like skateboarders—represented an element of counter culture, keeping the party going on the slopes. But it’s a different era for action sports. Canter said it’s cool to go to bed early, it’s cool to go to the gym and it’s actually cool to be healthy.

While the partying of the 90s still occurs, it doesn’t align as much with Canter’s goals. What does align is being the best he can be, learning and working with the best in his field, and hopefully showcasing his talents at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

“I look at snowboarding differently from other athletes in that it’s 10 percent skill, 90 percent mental,” Canter said. “At the end of the day, you have to push yourself to the limit to be the best on that mountain.”

Jake Canter Fs 360 during the Red Bull Performance camp © Frederik Kalbermatten

Canter is also heavily focused this offseason on conditioning, adding consistent time in the gym to his typical snowboarding and physio workouts.

“I’m 5’8 and weigh 150 pounds, so I need to maintain my body the best I can,” he said. “I’ve gotten into a great routine of stretching, and probably spend more time stretching and rolling around on the floor after a contest than I do actually snowboarding that day.”

It’s why Canter now focuses on eating well, stretching, and going to the gym—activities that might have been disregarded by previous generations that Canter now views as cool and fun.

“When I was younger, it wasn’t cool to go to the gym as a snowboarder,” Canter said. “You didn’t want to be seen as a ‘jock.’ But now, being healthy is cool, and taking care of your body is even cooler. I want to snowboard until I’m 80. If you’re not taking advantage of the opportunity to better yourself on and off hill, you’re really missing out.”

Because professional snowboarders are still athletes and still need to maintain their minds and bodies like any other professional competitor.

“To be at the highest level, it’s not just physical now,” Canter said. “You have to have so much trust in your body and in your mind to try that new trick or that never-been-done-before thing. You want to be as strong as possible going into that run to make sure there is no chance of failure.”

Jake Canter poses for a portrait during Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle © Christian Pondella

And while the physical demand of preparing for an Olympic run has been intense, Red Bull has provided him with amazing trainers and sports scientists—people just as interested in bettering the athletes as the athletes themselves.

“Going into a gym with other athletes who are as determined as you to be the best athletes is something you can’t gather from anywhere else,” Canter said. “Being able to look at people who have those Olympic golds and other medals and seeing the effort it took for them to get those—that motivates you even more because it’s right there next to you and you’re seeing it happen.”

As part of his preparation, Canter has also been waking up earlier to start his day with a workout.

“I’ll have a Red Bull before my session or throughout my session for the energy needed to conquer the day,” he said. “It helps me get ready for the session.”



“At the APC, you’re able to test how much stronger you’re getting, how much higher you’re jumping—whatever it is,” Canter said. “We have those tests to be able to track our improvements. For me, it's core, neck and legs. Seeing all of that get stronger—and maintaining it—is awesome.”

Canter has one of the highest jumps ever recorded at the APC, and through his work there, he’s become more confident than ever about being able to take a slam, get back up, and try again.

“Training wise, having that confidence is huge,” he said. “From my work at the APC, I now look at snowboarding with the perspective of ‘letting the snowboard do it for me.’ I let the snowboard do it for me and try not to force anything. If you put a time limit on something like learning a new trick, you’re limiting yourself.”

Jake Canter sending it during the Red Bull Performance camp in Saas-Fee © Frederik Kalbermatten

When Canter hits the mountain, he just wants to feel good and see what happens. If he feels good, he’ll try tricks. But he doesn’t pressure himself to figure out a certain trick on a certain day. Instead, he lets his tricks reveal themselves on the snow much like how a painter uses a canvas to reveal his art.

“I set goals but I don’t set timeframes,” Canter said. “When it happens, it happens. You can force things in life, but I choose not to because I don’t get as much gratification. Obviously when you work really hard at something, and it works out, that feels great, but if you force a certain timeframe or certain way, it doesn’t happen the way you intended and a different version of it happens. For me, the goal is to not force it and just let it happen naturally by having those goals exist in the back of my mind.”

It’s a more holistic approach to life that allows learnings and evolution to simply unfold , which is also why Canter surrounds himself with like-minded friends and peers within the sport. By surrounding himself with the best athletes in the world, he’s pushed to be the best as well.

“It also humbles you,” Canter said. “It’s so humbling to be around people who are better than you and who you’re better than. You learn so much, and for me, I just want to learn as much as possible, on and off snow.”

And when you give it your all out there on the snow, there’s nothing to regret.

“I try to simplify it,” Canter said. “At the end of the day, I try to have as much fun as possible. When I’m having fun with my friends, have good music in my ears, and feel strong physically and mentally, I feel like I can do anything.”