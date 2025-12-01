Jake Dearden's guide to handling the eight HYROX stations like a pro

Read this and other beyond the ordinary articles in The Red Bulletin Magazine. See more

HYROX is more than a fitness race, it's a test of consistency, strategy and grit. Across eight 1,000m runs and eight demanding workout stations, athletes are pushed to balance strength, speed and endurance under mounting fatigue.

Every movement counts and every decision – from pacing the runs to breaking up reps – can make or break your race. Whether you’re chasing a PR, moving up to Pro weights or fine-tuning transitions, this is your playbook for conquering HYROX, courtesy of British pro Jake Dearden .

01 Running – Treat every run as recovery

Dearden runs between stations at the HYROX World Championships © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

A total of 8,000m, split into 1,000m intervals between every station. Every HYROX race begins with that first 1,000m. Settle into your race pace early, because if you blow up here, you’ll pay for it later. Each run gets heavier on the legs, so staying disciplined is key. Treat every run as recovery and as a setup for the next station.

Jake says: "Ideally, in training you should be running for the amount of time you think it's going to take you to complete the entire course – at least 90 minutes."

02 SkiErg – Form is key

Rhythm matters on the SkiErg © Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

The SkiErg is the first station after the initial run at the start and this is where some athletes might already lose the race by overpacing. It's a full-body pull: arms, lats, core. Rhythm matters more than brute force, so lock-in technique and avoid redlining. Overpulling here drains your grip and back for later stations, so use a strong hip hinge and keep your breathing steady. Think efficiency, not max power. Many athletes lose big chunks of time right here due to sloppy form.

Jake says: "Get comfortable with the HYROX movements before your first race, because it will significantly enhance your efficiency."

03 Sled Push – 50m of pain

Don't attack the Sled Push too aggressively, too early © Leo Francis/Red Bull Content Pool

Men's Pro : 440 lbs

Women's Pro : 330 lbs

Glutes, quads and grit is what the Sled Push is all about. The key? Drive low, keep momentum and don’t waste time resetting your stance. The sled punishes athletes who attack too aggressively too early – you’ll burn out before halfway. Break the distance into smaller pushes if needed, but never let the sled come to a dead stop. That's a total energy killer.

Jake says: “For the sled, focus on doing a lot of compound movements for lower body strength – a lot of squats, a lot of deadlifts."

04 Sled Pull - The same but backwards

During the pull, it's key to keep the sled moving © Leo Francis/Red Bull Content Pool

Men's Pro: 335 lbs

Women's Pro: 224 lbs

The same fight, but backwards. Think strong posture, fast hands and consistent tension. Plant your feet, lean back and pull hand-over-hand with control. Keep the sled moving – short, efficient pulls are better than long, slow resets. This station quickly exposes weaknesses in grip strength and back endurance.

Jake says: "Speed work is amazing for building explosive fitness. Try doing 1,000m running splits on the track, aiming for fastest time with a few minutes' rest in between."

05 Burpee Broad Jumps – A brutal combination for your breath

Don't rush the Burpee Broad Jumps © Tyrone Bradley/Red Bull Content Pool

A burpee and broad jump in one is a brutal combination. You're going to have a high heart rate, high fatigue and high stakes. Keep your rhythm consistent, because rushing the jumps adds little distance, but drains energy fast. The key is steady breathing and a clean technique. This is often where races unravel if athletes mismanage pacing or fueling beforehand.

Jake says: "Anything high-intensity and lasting longer than 60 minutes, you need to be fuellng mid-session, because our oxygen stores only last 90 minutes and once they run out, your body will look elsewhere for energy."

06 Rowing – A familiar foe

Take a steady approach to the rowing station © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

The rowing machine is the most familiar station to beginners, so settle in and row steady, don't chase splits – this is where you get control of your breathing post-burpees. Aim for strong, consistent strokes at moderate intensity. The goal is active recovery while still moving at race pace. Going too hard risks spiking your heart rate right before the Farmer's Carry.

07 Farmer's Carry – 200m of grip testing

Focus on posture and short, quick strides in the Farmer's Carry © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Men's Pro : 69 lbs per hand

Women's Pro: 52 lbs per hand

The grip test. Stay upright, keep your steps sharp and don't waste time setting the kettle bells down. Carrying at speed taxes forearms and traps, so a weak grip here will cost you time and force extra drops. Focus on posture and short, quick strides to keep moving without swinging the weights wildly.

Jake says: "In hybrid training, the focus is on improving strength and fitness in a perfect balance. Hard work wins at the end of the day."

08 Sandbag Lunges – 100m with your quads on fire

Maintain good form in the Sandbag Lunges to avoid wasting energy © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

Men’s Pro: 66 lbs

Women’s Pro: 44 lbs

Nearly there. Quads and glutes on fire, lungs maxed, but clean reps are non-negotiable. Keep your torso upright and drive through the front heel - collapsing form adds wasted energy. This is a mental battle as much as physical, so break into manageable chunks and focus on steady progress.

Jake says: “I do two days of strength work, two days’ running work, focusing on speed and speed endurance. Then, I do one big conditioning session, building up that ability to move on fatigued legs. Just try to keep getting stronger.”

09 Wall Balls - Accuracy is everything

Don't waste any reps on the Wall Balls © Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool

Men’s Pro: 20 lbs @ 3.048m (10ft)

Women’s Pro: 13 lbs @ 2.743m (9ft)

The finisher. Accuracy is everything: no-rep = wasted effort. Break into sets you can maintain, breathe with each rep, and don’t chase big unbroken numbers unless you’re elite. The key here is discipline: clean squats, controlled throws, and consistency under exhaustion to avoid costly no-reps.

Jake says: “When I’m in a dark place in competition, I think about all the people watching, all the people that have made the journey to come to support me. You won’t let them down.”