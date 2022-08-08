Jake Wooten skates the “Big Sky” in Montana

What number part is this for you?
This will be my third legit part. I’ve had parts when I was younger that were just compilations of clips at skateparks, but I wouldn’t consider those legitimate video parts. I wasn’t out on a mission like, “I’m trying to use this song and get these certain tricks for this part.” It was just goofing off and putting it together for sponsor-me tape vibes. My first part would be ‘Til The End Volume 1, Santa Cruz. My second one would be my pro part for Santa Cruz. And my third one would be this Red Bull part. These are truly like blood, sweat and tears. Hours and hours have gone into it. I had the help of Bobby Bils and Ira (Ingram), two amazing videographers. It’s such an honor.
Do you feel this is the best part you’ve ever put out?
I hope it is. I’m proud of what I was able to do in the time we were given. But there’s always the desire to do more. There’s always going to be things left on the table, tricks you didn’t get for the part. But I’m very stoked on how it all came together. It really struck me. It’s crazy what those guys can do behind the lens.
You skated at the iconic spot, China Banks. Did you know about the history? Did you want to skate there?
Absolutely. It’s a SF staple. Every time I get to skate a spot that I’ve watched idols of mine skate, and it’s just like how they skated it—that’s such an unreal feeling. There are not a ton of spots that you get to do that. To have that same experience as those before you. Also, they had freshly cut the bar at the end of the tower so you could skate over the rail. It was a perfect situation.
Are there filmers you really like and want to film with?
Well, I directly asked for them. Red Bull was down for this part and I was super stoked on the opportunity, so I was immediately like “What about Bobby Bils?” Some of his Instagram clips he posts are some of the most crisp videos ever. He’s got that little Nat Geo touch to it. Then Ira I’ve known Ira for over a decade. I’ve always wanted to work with him. So I was like, “Hey, is there any way Ira can be head of the project?” I love Ira as a person and I really love what he does behind a camera. So why not? Having those two dudes was such great energy to be around.
How important is a filmer and their hand in editing?
Creating the peaks and valleys, so to speak, that’s essential to make a part rewatchable. You have to create something that’s more than just trick, trick, trick, to a trap beat. You need to make the viewer feel something.
How involved are you in the editing and song selection?
I could’ve picked any song I wanted to, for the most part. I really wanted to see what Ira and Bobby would put together because both of them have amazing taste. I told Ira, pick whatever you want, but don’t make it too Sabbath. Because you know, transition skating only goes well with rock 'n' roll or metal. I lean toward more country or blues. I let Ira and Bobby take the reins.
Why is it called "Big Sky"?
Originally, I wanted to call it "Azul," but "Big Sky" is pretty similar. It doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with a lot of my clips being from Montana. That was the first trip I took for the video part—went to Mizzoula for a week with Bobby, and he and I had really never spent much time together. It was cool to get to know him. But Ira ended up coming up with the name "Big Sky."
How long did you film for this part?
About six-seven months, from September to April.
What did you want to do with this part that differs from past parts?
I’m always trying to do new tricks. I wanted to hit a kinked rail, I haven’t hit one in a minute. I wanted to skate Montana, of course. The parks out there are so beautiful. Whitefish might be my favorite park of all time. I grew up watching Raven, Raybourn, Grant Taylor, you know, the whole Beauty and The Beast crew go out there and rip these Montana parks. I really didn’t think I’d ever have the opportunity to go, it’s just out in a part of the country not often traveled to. That was the first trip of this part. I fell in love with huckleberries, got to enjoy Glacier National Park, and skated the parks I’ve always wanted to skate since I was a little kid. You can see why it’s called "Big Sky" even though we didn’t skate Big Sky (the city).
Do you consciously try to mix park skating and street in your parts?
Absolutely. You have to have a blend of both. You can’t just skate one or the other. A lot of people do, but for me, skateboarding is all about having fun and I’ll skate whatever looks fun. A thirteen-foot quarterpipe? Sure. A twenty rail? Sure. It’s all about what looks fun and if the energy is right around it and the homies are skating it, might as well hop in too.
Do you feel like people might peg you as a park/transition skater?
I’ve definitely been pegged as a vert baby even though I didn’t grow up skating vert at all. I was a pad baby for sure. Nothing wrong with wearing pads though. I definitely skated more transition when I was younger. I couldn’t kickflip until I was like twelve. Nowadays, I find street more intriguing to skate. But I’m still better at transition for sure. Transition was really easy for me to learn tricks. On street, it took me years to learn a nollie heelflip. Probably ten years after learning kickflips to do a nollie heelflip.
What’s the secret to a frontside 360 ollie?
Tuck the front knee and lay it flat. When you pop, you wanna bring your front leg up as high as you can and then push your knee directly in front of you and let your foot come up as high as you can. Then let that front knee dip beneath the board and spin you around.
How did you learn them?
I think bailing. I think I wanted to do frontside 540 Ollies when I was younger. I still want to, it’s a goal of mine. I would just try those and realized if I just stop, I can do a frontside three. I used to do frontside stale 360s and it’s basically the same thing because the knee dips below the board and you use the leg to wrap it around, you just don’t grab. I’ve never been a fan of grabbing my board.
Who has a good frontside 360 Ollie?
(Ryan) Decenzo’s got a good one. Switch front three, TJ Rogers. Geoff Rowley, God, beautiful. There aren't as many people doing good frontside 360s as other 360s. A lot of people do good backside 360s.
Secret to a good frontside Ollie on tranny?
Let the quarterpipe do the work. Always keep your legs moving in the air. If your left leg is sucking up, your right leg is doing the same or the opposite. Just always make sure you’re doing consistent movement because the second you completely stop in the air, your board falls off. The ramp does all the work. You’re just extending the ramp with your feet.
How much of a Godsend is that brick tranny spot in San Bernardino?
Yeah, who built that? I know it’s super OG, but why would they build that? It’s just a perfect quarterpipe. It’s a lot of fun. I only went there once that day.
The Ollie out to tail there is unthinkable. That one take you a while?
I got up there kind of joking and tried to pop all the way in. It was not possible for me. After 15-20 tries, I got it to rock.
Front 360 to blunt you brought back from your Santa Cruz part. That one was at Burnside, this one’s at a Montana park and you brought it to pivot. Was that a trick you wanted to do again at a different park?
I wanted to do front three front blunt. That’s the cream of the crop. The front three blunt fakie I did because I thought that would be harder. Then I went to Whitefish and I couldn’t do front three front blunt. I got super close. But that was just something that happened. I was still stoked.
Favorite concrete parks you skated while filming this that you’d recommend people to check out?
Whitefish, of course. There’s a little one in Montana called St. Ignacious, it’s on a reservation. It’s so much fun. Great bump to bar there too. Chino Park. Alberton, Montana, a little flowy park.
Which lake did you cleanse your body in? Minnetonka?
I was just trying to look it up! It’s in Montana. We were just driving to Glacier National Park and we saw this crazy kinked rail. We stopped immediately and I was like, “If we drive back past this, I’m gonna have to skate this.” It was so rusted. It’s Flathead Lake. It’s right at Somers. We skated Polson, Whitefish, and Kalispell, then on the way back, we hit that rail.
Nollie varial heel to tail over a spine… where did that one come from?
I’ve been doing that trick since I was a little one. Just a little nollie varial heel, bink, smack the tail on the way in. I didn’t even know Bobby filmed that one. He had already gone back to the van; we were done filming. Then I started doing nollie lazer flip tails and nollie varial flip tails over the spine.
Front three out of the Oside ditch was your ender. How’d you decide on that to be the ender?
I knew it was gonna be the ender as soon as I did it. For sure.
Was that the hardest trick to film for this part?
Well, the hardest part I filmed for the part was the kickflip back lip at Washington Street. I didn’t think I was ever gonna be able to do that trick. I tried that trick three years previously with Ira. The day I got on Red Bull, Zion let me wear the hat. I was like, “What is happening?” I was tripping. I wasn’t officially on, but they let me wear the hat. Zion, one of my friends and idols is telling me to wear the hat. I did the bigspin back lip for the "You Good?" video and tried kickflip back lip. But I knew the front three was gonna be my ender. Bobby and I were stoked on it. They were like, “You got your ender!” the second I landed it. That was the last clip I got too. That was my literal ender. No more filming.
On a scale of one to ten, how hard is Washington Street skatepark to skate?
Nine. Washington Street is equivalent to aggregate street spots. You know that pea-gravel? You look at it and it’s so sick and then you try to skate it and get smoked. Some parts of it are so perfect. It’s a really rad piece of work. Shout out WSVT.
After the part, were there any tricks that got away?
For sure. There were two tricks at Chino I really wanted to get. I don’t know if I wanna say them. I’m still gonna try front three front blunt.
Do you have a plan for after the release?
Hopefully this will transition me nicely to my next part. Try and get another part out before the end of the year. I’m really busy with trips, so it might be next year before anything comes out. I did get a wheel for OJ recently, so I’d like to film some stuff for them. Santa Cruz as well.
Not taking a vacation or time off?
Hellll no! I’ve taken plenty of time off when I’ve gotten hurt. I’m focusing on keeping my body in shape, staying healthy and active, and getting in the gym a lot more. The Red Bull gym is amazing. Whatever your ailments are, they’ll put you on a training routine to recover and repair your muscles. They have great trainers up there.
Here’s where you give your shout outs.
Bobby and Ira for helping me. I’m very thankful for Red Bull for giving me the opportunity.