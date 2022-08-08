Jake Wooten skates the “Big Sky” in Montana

Welcome to Big Sky Country, where the frontside Ollies are higher and the kinked rails lead you right into a cool freshwater lake. What you’re watching

describe is his third legit video part. Yes, Jake took a dream trip to Montana to hit its fabled concrete parks, but he also hit some iconic destinations you’ll recognize. Bobby Bils was the main man behind the lens, creating what you see, as this was largely just these two on the road. Without further ado, we got in depth on this one with Jake at his current home of Oceanside, California. So, roll down your windows and take a deep breath of fresh air.