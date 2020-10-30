, recently loaded up the Red Bull vehicle and literally brought their mobile skatepark to skaters around Nashville. “The mobile skatepark idea came up as a result of the COVID guidelines being placed,” the 20--year-old told us. “We decided that if we aren’t able to go to the skateparks and have the same communal atmosphere we used to have, then why not bring the skatepark to people and bring that good energy to people’s homes?”

Jake grew up north of Nashville, in a town called Gallatin. “I grew up skating in Gallatin Skatepark a ton, it was probably my favorite park,” he said. It was there where he sharpened his skills that earned him first place at the Vans Park Series in 2018. “It’s an amazing community [Gallatin]. However, with that being said there’s less opportunity for things such as skateboarding. It makes it harder to see it as a career.” This was partly what inspired Jake to return home and deliver the gift of skate directly to the front step of the ever-growing-skate community.