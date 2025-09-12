© Ashley Verse
James Vickery releases new album ‘JAMES.’
James Vickery's studio album 'JAMES.’ features brand new single “Fall In Your Arms” – out now on Red Bull Records.
South London’s James Vickery has never sounded more himself. The R&B artist released his highly anticipated studio album 'JAMES.' – a Red Bull Records project that feels like both a homecoming and a fresh introduction.
Across twelve tracks, Vickery blends classic R&B with the funk and soul he grew up on, while folding in the pop influences of the late ’90s and early 2000s. The result is a strikingly authentic record that channels both vulnerability and confidence in equal measure. “This is the most me I’ve ever been,” he explains of the album, which pairs tender ballads with groove-driven slow jams.
Those tracks earned praise from outlets including Billboard, The Independent, Ones To Watch, and BBC Radio – with “Hotel Lobby” soundtracking moments on Love Island UK and Vickery performing “All In” at Crystal Palace Football Club's Selhurst Park Stadium.
'JAMES.' sees Vickery link with a powerhouse creative team: longtime collaborator JD Reid (Mahalia, Mabel), Grammy-winning producer Larrance Dopson (Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake), and Jonah Christian (Beyoncé, Tems). Together, they helped craft a sonically rich record that swings from the sleek swagger of “Like That” featuring breakout rapper BIA, to a breathtaking rendition of Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” reimagined through Vickery’s lens.
Also on the album is Vickery's newest single, “Fall In Your Arms” – a piano ballad stripped down to its emotional core. Vickery’s voice is laid bare, tenderly confessing: “I finally feel safe, ’cos you’re here by my side. I need it night and day, and all my problems drift away.”
01
'JAMES.' album tracklist
- Hotel Lobby
- Like That (ft. BIA)
- Miss A Thing
- You and I (Interlude)
- ILU
- Higher
- Hanging On
- Fall In Your Arms
James Vickery has carved out a reputation as one of the UK’s most compelling R&B voices. Since the release of his COLORS SHOW – which has now racked up over 40 million views, and through collaborations with Kojey Radical, Musiq Soulchild, EARTHGANG, and SG Lewis Vickery has only strengthened his standing. If his earlier work was about proving himself, 'JAMES.' is about embracing himself.
The momentum doesn’t stop with the album. Vickery heads out on an extensive headline tour across North America, Europe, and the UK this fall, bringing 'JAMES.' to life for fans around the world - tickets here.
02
James Vickery US, EU & UK Headline tour dates
October
- 12 - Seattle, WA (Mama Lou’s)
- 14 - San Fran, CA (The Independent)
- 15 - Los Angeles, CA (El Rey)
- 19 - Dallas, TX (Deep Ellum)
- 21 - Atlanta, GA (Masquerade)
- 23 - Washington, DC (Union Stage)
- 25 - New York, NY (Racket)
- 26 - Philadelphia, PA (The Foundry)
- 28 - Chicago, IL (Lincoln Hall)
- 30 - Toronto, ON (Velvet Underground)
November
- 25 - Berlin, DE (Kantine)
- 27 - Vienna, AT (Chelsea)
- 29 - Cologne, DE (Yuca)
December
- 2 - Paris, FR (Les Étoiles)
- 3 - Amsterdam, NL (Paradiso)
- 5 - Manchester, UK (Deaf Institute)
- 6 - Bristol, UK (Strange Brew)
- 12 - London, UK (Earth Theatre)