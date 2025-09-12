James Vickery releases new album ‘JAMES.’

has never sounded more himself. The R&B artist released his highly anticipated studio album 'JAMES.' – a Red Bull Records project that feels like both a homecoming and a fresh introduction.

Across twelve tracks, Vickery blends classic R&B with the funk and soul he grew up on, while folding in the pop influences of the late ’90s and early 2000s. The result is a strikingly authentic record that channels both vulnerability and confidence in equal measure. “This is the most me I’ve ever been,” he explains of the album, which pairs tender ballads with groove-driven slow jams.