James Vickery Gets Confessional on New Single “All In"
Steeped in groove and melody, his fourth single of the year sees Vickery deliver a standout R&B performance. His forthcoming studio album ‘JAMES.’ drops Sept. 12th ahead of his fall headline tour.
For those unfamiliar, James Vickery is a soulful singer-songwriter born and raised in South London, whose artistry showcases his mastery of R&B. Today he released his brand-new single “All In”, taken from his forthcoming studio album JAMES., out September 12 on Red Bull Records. Steeped in intense groove and melody, “All In” sees James deliver a hit of upbeat R&B that shows off the sheer scale of his highly impressive vocal range. It’s a style that not only his fans have gotten to know and love, but one that’s enticing new listeners across the globe.
“This is one of the few times I’ve had SO much fun making and singing a song”, James explains. “I think you can tell in the writing. I’m basically talking crud for the entire song, saying all the ways I’m gonna entice this girl. Looking at it is funny, because in the verses I’m talking smack, but in the choruses the real me comes out and it gets super wholesome and pure. I’m All In, I’m not going anywhere I promise.”
“All In” follows James’s recent stunning singles “Right Side”, “Butter”, and “Hotel Lobby” that have received praise across the board with support from BBC Radio 1, BBC 1Xtra, KISS, The Independent and more. Earlier this month, “Hotel Lobby” was featured on the hit reality show, ‘Love Island’, a perfect fit for the confident and soulful track. James was also part of Crystal Palace’s sensational FA Cup build up and victory celebrations last month with a memorable performance of their club anthem “Can’t Help Falling In Love” for fans at Wembley’s Box Park before the game. This followed his primetime interview on the field with BBC London TV – watch here.
Joining forces with longtime collaborator JD Reid (Mahalia, Mabel, Sinead Harnett), producer Larrance Dopson (Kendrick Lamar, Ella Mai, Justin Timberlake) and Grammy-nominated LA songwriter/composer Jonah Christian (Beyonce, Normani, Tems), James's anticipated new album is a remarkably assured statement – one that introduces a whole new sound to his audience.
James is completely deaf in one ear due to a life-threatening cholesteatoma diagnosed at the age of eight. A vocal coach, initially brought in to help him with his speech, soon discovered his astonishing singing ability. His documentary Louder offered a candid glimpse into his experiences, shedding light on his identity and heritage as the son of a Welsh father and South African mother.
Vickery has a rare gift for transforming deeply personal experiences into universally resonant music. His sense of resilience and catharsis is especially clear in songs like “Fall In Your Arms”, a poignant ballad underscored by somber piano chords, where he pleads for just a moment more of closeness. We hear, quite literally, a different side of James on “Right Side” - a bold slice of pop with a hidden meaning. Unafraid to explore new sonic territory, Vickery steps confidently outside his comfort zone on “Higher”, a buoyant, Eighties-inspired anthem where shimmering synths and a soaring chorus showcase his vocal range and optimism.
Together, these tracks form the core of an album Vickery calls his most authentic yet, blending classic R&B, Seventies funk, soul, and the pop sounds of the late Nineties and early 2000s that shaped him. That organic energy is palpable throughout - a bold, emotionally rich statement from an artist fully embracing who he is. James also announced extensive live plans for the year with North American, European and UK tours planned throughout October, November & December – tickets here.
James has built an impressive career to date. His breakthrough COLORS SHOW has racked up over 40 million views, and collaborations with SG Lewis, EARTHGANG, Kenny Beats, Kojey Radical, and Musiq Soulchild, as well as support from BBC Radio 1, BBC 1Xtra, The FADER, Clash and Complex, has cemented his reputation as a standout voice in UK R&B. Once driven by a need for acceptance, James has now embraced his truth.
“I don’t want to be a sad story,” Vickery affirms. “I’m very proud of going through what I have and coming out the other side.”