Jesper Tjäder reveals what's in store at Red Bull Unrailistic 2024

It’s a mix between new and older features. For example, the rainbow rail from last year is making a comeback and will be more or less the same. Then there are some new exciting ones. The course starts with a rollercoaster rail which is a street-inspired feature and also pretty fun. It will start the competition with a bang as skiers will go from a standstill at the start gate right into some big action.

There is also the dance floor which is a brand new feature. I think it could either be super fun or super scary! I’ve never skied anything like it so it’s hard to say ahead of the event how it will run. However, I think it could become a rider favorite.

Then at the very end we’ve got the wave feature. For me, spring is all about doing pond skims and that’s where the inspiration for this feature has come from. A next level pond skim but with rails, both at the bottom and at the top and with the option to wallride the wave. I think it’s going to look very cool but most importantly, be really fun to ski. It’s always fun to have some water involved.