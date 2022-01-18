Get to know the real Jett Lawrence in Flight Plan

At 18 years of age, motorsports rider Jett Lawrence lives the life that many can only dream of. However, behind the lavish cars and hard-fought championships lies a normal kid that just loves riding his dirt bike, playing golf in the afternoons and spending time with his tight-knit family.

Watch episode one of Flight Plan right here:

Pro motocross prodigy

Download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the motocross action on all your devices! Get the app here

So, when he expressed interest in doing a reality show, it was a no-brainer that Flight Plan was created – a behind-the-scenes look at the life of Jett Lawrence, his family and some special guests, handpicked by Lawrence himself.

The young Australian was winning world championships by the age of 11 and he hasn’t taken his hand off the throttle since. In the following years, the entire Lawrence family uprooted to the States, allowing not only Jett's career to blossom, but his brother Hunter’s as well.

After Lawrence's success at many USA amateur nationals, he made his professional debut and managed a win at only his third-ever professional supercross race.

Then, as many know, Jett went on to win his first AMA Pro Motocross 250 Championship this year and was the first Australian to ever accomplish this.

Don’t let his professional successes fool you, though. Lawrence practised hip-hop before starting motocross and he lets his zany personality shine as he makes his way to success in the big leagues.

Jett Lawrence celebrates at the 250cc Motocross Championship © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“My favourite part is the behind-the-scenes, family part of Hunter and I wrestling or just talking crap," Lawrence reveals. "The more kind of fun side of us just being kids. I like that more because everyone puts us on a pedestal of these athlete riders and it’s awesome, I'm not complaining. But, like I said, it's cool because people actually get to see, like, 'hey, we’re just actually normal kids riding dirt bikes and having a blast at it,'" he adds.

We’re just actually normal kids riding dirt bikes and having a blast at it Jett Lawrence

For viewers who aren’t familiar with the Lawrence family, let’s take you through the tight-knit group of Australians.

Featured on Flight Plan are: Jett’s father Darren Lawrence, his mother Emma Lawrence, his brother Tate Lawrence, and his other brother Hunter Lawrence – who all play a key role in Jett’s career and life as a whole.

"Everyone in my family has a part, like my brother, Hunter," Lawrence says. "He helps me with a lot of things. Just like being a big brother. Then my dad obviously helps me with on-the-bike stuff. Also with [riding] lines and he’s just a really smart guy. He helps with a lot of real life stuff like with my bank stuff. And like, knowing when to put your money where.

"My mom, she helps me cook, helps with the food, with the laundry and basically makes sure I stay alive. And my brother Tate, he always keeps a smile on our faces really. He always keeps us in a good positive mood, always laughing. So yeah, everyone's got their role."

Lawrence mentioned that his family did exceptionally well with filming thus far and are even open to further seasons in the future, but it sounds as though we just might need to call and give Emma Lawrence a heads-up first. “Mom's a bit off. She freaks out a bit if she doesn't get any warning to try and make sure the house is clean. So it's pretty funny," Lawrence admits.

Flight Plan has also given Jett a platform to have some in-depth discussions with and showcase some of his big influences – guests so far include Travis Pastrana and Josh Hansen. And Lawrence touched on his interaction with Hansen as being especially meaningful, as he’s been a fan since he was about eight and even has a photo with him from that time.

"It's funny that [photo] was probably like a good 10 years or so ago," Lawrence recalls. I was tiny and it was funny. Looking at that, like, we met back then and then the next time we met was when I came over to California, when I came from Europe at the end of 2018," he adds.

Jett Lawrence and Marc Marquez talk after they ride pit bikes in Austin. © Michael Starghill / Red Bull Content Pool

Lawrence said he has high hopes for the future of this series and even dreams of bringing high-profile guests like Kevin Hart, The Rock, Michael Jordan, Steph Curry and Cristiano Ronaldo on, to name just a few.

Filmed on location at Lawrence's newly purchased home in the States and at the supercross/motocross races and also on vacation at different events around the world, Flight Plan is sure to be a thorough look at what living Lawrence's life entails.

What drives me is just being on that edge. Just getting that drive and trying to win Jett Lawrence

All the while, Lawrence hopes that Flight Plan might normalise his life to some fans, and allow them to relate to how he lives away from his high-intensity lifestyle – even if living life on the edge is his favourite part.

"What drives me is just being on that edge. Just getting that drive and trying to win," Lawrence admits. "I mean, you can't get any other feeling like winning, to be honest. So, that feeling of winning is what really wakes me up in the morning”.

Watch all episodes of Flight Plan on Red Bull TV .