The 2022 AMA Supercross season came through swinging in Indianapolis as both Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence and Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS’s Justin Barcia had stand-out nights. The course developed into a slick, rough, mess of a race track that greatly challenged the riders’ technical abilities. This also made racing quite exciting for fans as mistakes and mix-ups were at an all-time high. Passes and racing incidents were plentiful in Indianapolis, especially in the slick flat corners.

In the 450SX Class, Barcia jumped to the early lead in what would be one of the closest 450SX main events we’ve seen all season. Even by the mid-point in the race, the top five riders were still racing within three seconds of each other.

Justin Barcia races at Round 11 of the 2022 AMA Supercross Series © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

The pressure of tight racing combined with challenging track conditions lead to Barcia making a mistake in the whoops. This would allow Jason Anderson to capitalize and gain the lead. However, Barcia remained close in toe and would answer back with an aggressive move leaving Anderson on the ground yet again this season. During the post-race press conference, Barcia explained that he did not mean to take Anderson out and that their lines just came together, but it was definitely an aggressive pass nonetheless.

While Barcia regained the lead, Eli Tomac was letting out his own aggression and making a charge for the front that would put fans on their feet. Tomac would eventually go triple-step-on-step-off in one of the center rhythm sections to make his way around Barcia and go on for the top spot on the podium. As the cameras focused mainly on the front runners during their intense battle, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin rode to a solid third-place finish unscathed. The podium would be Eli Tomac with the win, Justin Barcia in second, and Marvin Musquin in third as the checkered flag flew.

Justin Barcia races at Round 11 of the 2022 AMA Supercross Series © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

In the 250SX Class, there is no arguing that Jett Lawrence dominated the technical Indianapolis race track. In Heat Two Lawrence suffered a scary crash at the start but would come back to set the tone bypassing all the way to the lead. After seeing Lawrence win his heat from last place, it was pretty evident who we’d see upfront as the gate dropped on the main event.

Jett Lawrence races at Round 11 of the 2022 AMA Supercross Series © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

What the fans wanted though, was to see Cameron McAdoo step to the plate and challenge Lawrence for the main event win — and this is just what they got. As the 250SX main event began Lawrence and McAdoo started one and two. The two riders would duel it out and stay close-in-tow with each other the entire main event. McAdoo made a pass by lap five to take the lead, but Lawrence would return by lap ten and take command of the main event win from there.

As racing concluded in the 250SX Main event in Indianapolis the podium would read Lawrence in first, Mcadoo in Second, and Rj Hampshire in third. This would give Lawrence an eleven-point lead going into round twelve of the 2022 AMA Supercross season.

Jett Lawrence celebrates at Round 11 of the 2022 AMA Supercross Series © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Will Lawrence be able to continue his reign on the championship to extend his points gap on McAdoo? As Barcia begins to gain traction, will he be able to challenge Tomac for a main event win? Follow these storylines and more as the 2022 AMA Supercross series makes its way to Seattle next weekend!

250SX Class Results

Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS Mitchell Oldenburg, Aledo, Tex., Honda Enzo Lopes, Indian Trail, N.C., Yamaha Kyle Chisholm, Valrico, Fla., Yamaha Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Honda Jace Owen, Mattoon, Ill., Yamaha Cullin Park, Clermont, Fla., Honda

450SX Class Results

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki Dean Wilson, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna Malcolm Stewart, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna Vince Friese, Menifee, Calif., Honda Ryan Breece, Athol, Idaho, Yamaha