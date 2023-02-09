Jill Kintner flows like water: How her career has combined art and biking

and Mountain Bike World Champion (both of which she’s won multiple times!) hearing this advice concreted in my mind just what a legend Kintner is. Although her path to becoming a champion mountain biker is not unlike many talented riders, Kintner’s journey was influenced by one factor that had nothing to do with rolling on two wheels: her art.

had already dispensed advice that I am itching to try once the trails dry out. “You wanna know a secret?” she asked. “You just look for the path where the water would flow.” It was such simple advice but a concept I’d never thought of before and although I’d seen videos and knew she held titles like Queen of

for much of her life, Kintner moved to Florida after high school to ride bikes in the sunshine. When it came time for her to attend college, she found herself at the Rochester Institute of Technology studying design. She loved everything about the school–except the weather. So, Kintner transferred to California College of Arts in San Francisco and traded the rainy cold New York for NorCal sunshine. Although Kintner was still mostly riding BMX when she arrived in California, she was soon surrounded by people riding full suspension mountain bikes. She’d borrow her friends' bikes and ride in her free time from school. She quickly fell in love with mountain biking and how it allowed her to be in nature more than BMX ever had. School filled her days, but every chance Kintner got, she escaped to go ride her bike in the woods. Her priorities soon shifted as she saw more and more progression on her bike.