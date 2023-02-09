© Bryn Atkinson / Red Bull Content Pool
Jill Kintner flows like water: How her career has combined art and biking
For Kintner, biking is creative on its own, but to be able to combine her love of biking and art is a dream.
In the first fifteen minutes of our phone call, Jill Kintner had already dispensed advice that I am itching to try once the trails dry out. “You wanna know a secret?” she asked. “You just look for the path where the water would flow.” It was such simple advice but a concept I’d never thought of before and although I’d seen videos and knew she held titles like Queen of Crankworx and Mountain Bike World Champion (both of which she’s won multiple times!) hearing this advice concreted in my mind just what a legend Kintner is. Although her path to becoming a champion mountain biker is not unlike many talented riders, Kintner’s journey was influenced by one factor that had nothing to do with rolling on two wheels: her art.
After growing up in Washington state and competing in BMX for much of her life, Kintner moved to Florida after high school to ride bikes in the sunshine. When it came time for her to attend college, she found herself at the Rochester Institute of Technology studying design. She loved everything about the school–except the weather. So, Kintner transferred to California College of Arts in San Francisco and traded the rainy cold New York for NorCal sunshine. Although Kintner was still mostly riding BMX when she arrived in California, she was soon surrounded by people riding full suspension mountain bikes. She’d borrow her friends' bikes and ride in her free time from school. She quickly fell in love with mountain biking and how it allowed her to be in nature more than BMX ever had. School filled her days, but every chance Kintner got, she escaped to go ride her bike in the woods. Her priorities soon shifted as she saw more and more progression on her bike.
In a leap of faith, Kintner decided to go all in on mountain biking. Two years later, she won a World Championship title. But Kintner never lost the love for creating she’d found in school.
She’d had an illustration teacher in school that had made them keep sketchbooks throughout class. They used the sketchbooks not only to jot down their ideas and cultivate their own styles but also as a way to communicate about work they were seeing around them. As we spoke, we could see in the background a shelf with ten or fifteen sketchbooks stacked up and cups of pens and pencils. Kintner retrieved one of her sketchbooks to show us and it was like being let inside her brain. Pages of doodles of mountain bike outerwear, calendars, and little creatures filled the pages she flipped through. Her drawings are quick and whimsical as though her brain is exploding onto the page. Kintner’s art gives the sensation that if you were to tumble into one of her cartoons, it would be the best adventure.
As Kintner dove deeper into the mountain bike world, the relationship she found between biking and art continued to grow. Drawing was not only something she did when she was away from the bike due to injury or necessity, but now something she could incorporate into riding. She used doodles of courses from downhill and enduro races to help her memorize lines and features. Her drawings became the best way for her to communicate her ideas to her sponsors and others in the bike world. She’s been able to design her own mountain bike kits and cover her Red Bull helmet with her doodles.
For Kintner, biking is creative on its own, but to be able to combine her love of biking and art in projects like Bandit Hill, a short film that features her drawings as animations as well as her riding, is a dream. She’s integrated doodling and drawing into every part of her life in a way that continues to cultivate creativity, relationships, and inspire others to do the same in their own lives.
Through initiatives like her Mind Maintenance bike frame design contest or Red Bull’s 2023 global art competition, Red Bull Doodle Art, Kintner hopes that people will be inspired to put pen to paper and create new things.
The flow state found through creating is one of the best parts for Kintner. For her, drawing is not only relaxing, but provides a way to work through her thoughts and come up with solutions to things in life. “The more in depth you go, the more you could surprise yourself,” she said, “Once you put a pen to paper it brings your ideas out of your head and into something more real and it makes you feel good.”
