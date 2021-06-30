Get to Know the Woman Behind Your Favorite Adventure Photos

Jody MacDonald © Jody MacDonald

Jody MacDonald’s wanderlust and appetite for adventure have taken her all over the world—usually with a camera in hand. Over the last two decades, the award-winning photographer has allowed us to live vicariously through her lens as she has captured and shared much of the beauty in the untouched world from places most can only dream about. Breathtaking shots of skydivers in free-fall trailing colored smoke, or aerobatic planes barrel-rolling, a swimming elephant off the Andaman Islands or a paraglider over the Mozambique sand dunes—these are stock-in-trade for MacDonald, but they definitely get her adrenaline flowing.

So it comes as no surprise that MacDonald jumped on board to go behind the scenes and chronicle the Red Bull Air Force training camp for three days in Los Alamos, California—despite it being a completely new quest.

The Red Bull Air Force is a team assembled from the most accomplished and experienced aviation experts on the planet. They specialize in highly coordinated aerial jump demonstrations that continually push the limits of human flight as well as aerobatic demonstrations in the Red Bull Bo-105 Helicopter and Edge 540. Assembled from the most skilled skydivers, BASE jumpers, wingsuit fliers and pilots on the planet, the Red Bull Air Force has collected gold medals in nearly every discipline with numerous world records to their credit and combine for over 150,000 skydives, 10,000 BASE jumps and a maximum free-flying speed of 340 mph. And the Red Bull Air Force training camp is an annual gathering that sees the entire team in the same place at the same time for five days of stunt performance practice and jump formation training.

And for the pro that MacDonald is, it was a “mind-blowing” experience. “I’m not going to lie, it was one of the most fun photo shoots I have ever done,” MacDonald says. “I personally love aerial stuff so much. I’ve been paragliding for 20 years. I fly in small airplanes and helicopters all the time. I’ve even been base jumping and skydiving some... but what these guys [the Red Bull Air Force] were doing was so unbelievable to me. How much they’re pushing the sport is just so incredible. It’s fascinating to watch. I just thought it was the coolest experience. I loved it.”

In action. © Jody MacDonald

Chronicling the aerobatics of skydivers and wingsuit fliers by plane and helicopter would be sensory overload for some, but not for a daredevil like MacDonald. Because before there were drones, she was shooting on a paraglider. And before there was GoPro, she was using body cameras. So it’s only natural for her to strap into planes and helicopters that safely allow her to lean out with her lens and capture the perfect shot at just the right time, above or alongside other planes, helicopters or free-falling skydivers. After taking more than 15,000 shots over three days, MacDonald’s debut with the Red Bull Air Force was a total success.

“It was a massive learning curve for me. I would say the whole thing was, because I’m not used to taking pictures of people jumping out of planes or off of helicopters or trying to capture all of those different perspectives and trying to do it really quickly. I learned a lot the entire way–from the first day going into the next one—how many GoPros I need, what kind of camera I’d want to put on the athlete's heads to get their perspective while they’re doing the stunts.”

Ready to rock. © Jody MacDonald

"You really do need to cover as many angles as possible, because there is so much going on at one time," MacDonald explains. "And they might just be doing it once, they might not be able to do it again. You need to be ready, because the weather could change or something could happen.”

MacDonald’s penchant for thrill-seeking was nurtured by her older brother who instilled the importance of life experiences in her early on. Born in Canada, MacDonald spent her formative years in the Middle East after her father was hired for a project in Saudi Arabia. That posting is what opened the floodgates for Jody and her family to travel extensively. “I’ve always been drawn to adventure and exploration—without a doubt,” MacDonald says. “I got exposure to these exotic lands [at a young age] and I always tell people it made me dream of becoming Indiana Jones in a lot of ways.”

After returning to Canada, MacDonald studied at Lakehead University where her love for photography blossomed. “I do most of my traveling solo,” MacDonald said. “That really helped me as an adult, because I wasn’t going to listen to what other people were saying, or what common perception some may have of a place because my experiences are very different in reality. So that definitely helped me with my travel-side, and I would say that lends into the adventure as well.”

Jody's bird's eye view. © Jody MacDonald

The challenge to go where others might not dare has shaped how MacDonald documents her subjects, be that spending 10 years at sea or losing a former love in a paragliding accident.

“When you’re faced by a life-and-death situation, all the trivial stuff falls by the wayside,” MacDonald explains. “I had a boyfriend die in a paragliding accident many years ago. That was significantly life-changing for me. It was one of the hardest things I’ve gone through, but it was also one of the greatest gifts [and led me to] really trying to live a fulfilling life. I think that’s played a big role over time with making a lot of these decisions to be adventurous and have these grand experiences in my life. I don’t want to squander my life because I realize how short it is.”

MacDonald constantly tests her own boundaries and searches for different opportunities to bring a fresh perspective to photography. She credits her high fear tolerance to a balance of pragmatism and life experiences. While seasickness, motion sickness, and typhoid would sideline the faint of heart, MacDonald considers the maladies “character building.”

Red Bull Air Force in action © Jody MacDonald

In addition to her seafaring skills, MacDonald also surfs, sails, skis, rafts, climbs and paraglides. Her knowledge of these sports and the ability to maneuver skillfully to anticipate shots makes her uniquely qualified to capture the rarest of moments. “[Understanding the sport] It helps me come up with different ideas,” McDonald says. “I’m often quite comfortable in that zone. I’m very pragmatic in assessing the situation and seeing where the real risk is—in regard to perceived risk, because I think both are very different. I think my life experience has really helped me with that.”

MacDonald is modest when it comes to her accomplishments, which are extensive. In addition to several Red Bull Illume accolades, including a category win, MacDonald has been recognized as “One of the Most Adventurous Women in the Past 25 Years," by Men’s Journal, named one of “Nine Female Adventure Photographers Who Push the Limits” by National Geographic and listed as one of “The Best Travel Photographers to Follow on Instagram” by UPROXX. Next on her bucket list? A motorcycle ride across the Tibetan Plateau.

And while MacDonald is always ready to jump into the unknown, she’s never unprepared: “Flying aerobatics in the helicopter was my favorite. I’ve never been in a helicopter that did flips before so that was pretty mind-blowing. I had a lot of Dramamine in my system. I’m not going to lie.”