Jonne Koski talks functional fitness, resilience, and life as a dad

I'm preparing for the World Fitness Project Finals at the moment, my main competition of the season. I have been competing a record amount this year – I feel it's taken a little toll on my body, I haven't performed as good as I wanted to. Now I've been putting in all the effort to be as fit as possible come December.

In the morning, I wake up and do my morning sessions, two, three hours, then I come home and aim to recover as good as I can. We had a pretty big change in life, with my wife, we had our first son, born three months ago. So, I also want to spend as much time as I can with him and be involved with everything. It requires a bit more discipline for myself and scheduling, which is a welcome change for me, too.