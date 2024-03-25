© Anti/Gibraan Jooma
Joony releases six new tracks on 'MEMENTO' (Deluxe)
Joony unveils new songs on "MEMENTO" (Deluxe), including first collaboration with Blxst, “I KNOW.”
Following the release of the original 'MEMENTO' EP, Maryland’s breakout star Joony returns with the Deluxe version of "MEMENTO," featuring six brand new tracks. The lead single “I KNOW” marks the first collaboration between Joony and Grammy-nominated artist Blxst since announcing their label partnership last year.
His versatility is next level and “I KNOW” and MEMENTO (Deluxe) embodies just that.
On the Deluxe, Joony shares, “A memento is an object kept as a reminder or souvenir of a person or event. I wanted to take that concept a step further with the Deluxe EP and bring it full circle by expanding on the themes 'MEMENTO' dove into.”
Blxst adds, “Honored to have Joony a part of the EVGLE family. Our first collaboration, so it’s special! When I first heard Joony’s music, I knew he was outta here! His versatility is next level and 'I KNOW' and 'MEMENTO' (Deluxe) embodies just that.”
MEMENTO (Deluxe) picks up right where Joony left off, building on his transcendent vocals and flawless delivery of what feels like seven short stories from his journey to the top. Lauded for his versatility, the extended EP sees him experiment with live snippets on “MEMENTO,” stripped back, addictive verses on “SADITTY,” and suave flows on “BEAUTY / L(EYES).”
MEMENTO (Deluxe) Tracklist
- MEMENTO
- TIRED (STILL)
- WEST
- SAME SHIT
- SADITTY
- I KNOW feat. Blxst
- BEAUTY / L(EYES)
- INTRO (HOTEL)
- NEED IT
- CLASSY feat. Tony Shhnow
- ASIA (Interlude)
- ACT UP feat. TTM Dawg
- 3M feat. Lancey Foux
- EXPENSIVE CLOTHING
- CHEAP feat. Lil Candy Paint
- REAL LIFE (Interlude)
- HIGHEST IN THE ROOM