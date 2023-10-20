Joony stakes his claim with new EP 'MEMENTO'

Joony, a recording artist, songwriter, and entrepreneur is unleashing his new 10-track EP, " MEMENTO ," via Red Bull Records/Evgle/211. After building substantial steam with a slew of showstopping features with acts like Brent Faiyaz, Jordan Ward, and Highway, the fast-growing Maryland-born recording artist is prepared to solidify his spot in the ever evolving music industry.

"MEMENTO" is a Y2K-influenced collection of music that boasts exciting features from artists like Tony Shhnow, TTM Dawg, Lancey Foux, and Lil Candypaint. The EP is a direct representation of fleeting thoughts that invade the brain of the talented 22-year-old rising superstar. “The project ‘MEMENTO’ is somewhat of a memento in and of itself," Joony shared.

Joony © Emily Rider

"I made all of the music during a part of my life where I was traveling the country with the homies, making memories and diving deeper into the next phase of my career," he said. "All the interludes are excerpts from real life moments and conversations recorded throughout the creation of the project, hence ‘MEMENTO’.”

The opener, "HOTEL (INTRO)," draws listeners into a movie-like scene featuring audio from a stranger interacting with Joony and his crew before quickly leading into the sobering track, “NEED IT.” The passionate song includes heartfelt lyrics about Joony’s journey to reach the fame and success he knows he’s destined for. The next track, “CLASSY,” featuring Atlanta’s Tony Shhnow, spotlights his lyrical prowess and instinctive ability to craft infectious hooks.

Joony's EP "MEMENTO" tracklist © Red Bull Records

The visual for “CLASSY” sees Joony hosting a lowkey kickback that morphs into a jumping party. Tony Shhnow makes an appearance just before the music cuts and the camera pans to blood dripping from the ceiling. Plot twist, the women at the party are in fact, vampires. An unexpected eerie closer that fits the Halloween season perfectly. Watch the video here .

Catch Joony live as he supports Lil Tjay on the European/UK leg of his ‘Beat The Odds’ tour, which kicks off November 2 at London’s iconic OVO Arena Wembley. Tickets are on sale here .