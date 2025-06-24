© Emily Reider
Joony Drops New Single “NO CHILL” on Red Bull Records/EVGLE/211
From being the cover artist on KAZI magazine to co-writing on Ty Dolla $ign’s recent release “ALL IN” – the release of “NO CHILL” keeps the momentum going for the Maryland native.
Triple-threat rapper, songwriter, and producer Joony shows no signs of slowing down this summer, unveiling today his newest melodic single, “NO CHILL.” The track features hard-knocking, spacey production highlighting the Maryland-raised artist’s ability to stretch and manipulate his vocal range to unrecognizable tones. The layered instrumental acts as an ethereal dream sequence, keeping listeners locked in until the very end. Sonically, the single draws inspiration from genre-bending pioneers like Travis Scott and Kid Cudi, positioning himself well ahead of the curve in the hip-hop landscape.
On the inspiration, Joony shared, “At the core, the song's theme is betrayal. It’s a song about doing so much for a person, giving them your all, upgrading their lifestyle, and going out your way to make things work but when things don’t, they act as if you were never there. They leave you in the cold without a word's notice as if you didn’t put it all on the line for them, and you can’t help but feel betrayed. You can’t help but feel like they really have no chill.”
Though “NO CHILL” is only Joony’s second official release of the year, he’s remained active across the music and cultural landscape. He recently appeared on the iconic series, A COLORS SHOW and brought his signature sound to the desert with a debut performance at GV Black’s Party In My Living Room during this year’s Coachella. He also earned acclaim for contributing to Destin Conrad’s standout track “FMU!” from the newly released LP, LOVE ON DIGITAL, and co-writing Ty Dolla $ign’s latest single, “ALL IN.”
After building significant momentum with his unique style, the MEMENTO recording artist has garnered high-profile co-signs from Blxst, Brent Faiyaz, Jordan Ward, and more, standing out as one of the most exciting voices in the next wave of genre-blending creatives.
As the newest artist from Red Bull Records in partnership with Blxst’s Evgle imprint and his own collective 211, Joony is putting underground rappers from the DMV on the map. Not many artists have the range and ability that Joony has cultivated, with tracks like “DOPA(MINE)” driving his quest to create without bounds. Joony’s dedicated fan base anticipates excellence, and he rises to the occasion.
Be sure to stream “NO CHILL” now and stay tuned for more from Joony as he gears up for his next highly anticipated project.