Joony Drops New Single “NO CHILL” on Red Bull Records/EVGLE/211

Triple-threat rapper, songwriter, and producer Joony shows no signs of slowing down this summer, unveiling today his newest melodic single, “NO CHILL.” The track features hard-knocking, spacey production highlighting the Maryland-raised artist’s ability to stretch and manipulate his vocal range to unrecognizable tones. The layered instrumental acts as an ethereal dream sequence, keeping listeners locked in until the very end. Sonically, the single draws inspiration from genre-bending pioneers like Travis Scott and Kid Cudi, positioning himself well ahead of the curve in the hip-hop landscape.

