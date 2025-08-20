Juanpa Zurita: from Vine beginnings to movie star

You’ve likely seen Juanpa Zurita on one of your screens - whether as one of the internet’s biggest personalities or starring in films and television. Beyond that spotlight, Juanpa has embraced a different role: adventurer and action enthusiast, taking on challenges around the globe. We sat down with Zurita to uncover the path that led to this evolution and what drives him today.

01 The first post that changed everything

Long before reels and TikTok, Vine gave Juanpa his first taste of global reach. When the platform disappeared, he recreated that spark on Instagram with an early skit that connected audiences across borders.

*language warning*

Juanpa shares, "I remember just not really being able to process how many people I was reaching globally, not only in Mexico but the rest of the world. And the best part was that I could read comments of so many different places laughing, being entertained with an idea I thought maybe could be good."

02 The most unexpectedly relatable piece of content

"I was not expecting that many people to relate with my ADHD, I guess we are all broken 😂" Juanpa expressed.

03 The post that changed his career

Some viral moments happen behind a screen; others unfold at 18,000 feet. Summiting Mexico’s highest peak with only a week’s preparation opened a new chapter of adventure content for Juanpa.

04 The video with an unforgettable twist

Juanpa’s first skydive became an instant YouTube hit —not just because of the free fall, but because of an unplanned (and very visible) burst of mucus mid-air. The clip went viral and even sparked his love for skydiving.

05 Adventure content: Freediving

If there’s one video Juanpa would use to introduce himself, it’s not the funniest or the most viral, but a short documentary on free diving. For him, it’s the perfect balance of storytelling, adventure, and pushing limits.

"Aaaaaa I feel like because of my ADHD, I’ve done so many things. But I feel like when it comes to adventure and pushing the limits, my mini documentary about free diving is still my favorite to this day of that series" shares Juanpa.

06 The behind-the-scenes surprise

Launching an English YouTube channel felt like a risk—but Juanpa’s very first skit there became one of his top-performing videos. Proof that new audiences were ready for his style.

Luke Aikins with Juanpa Zurita wingsuit flying © The Roku Channel

Juanpa’s story proves that viral moments can be just the beginning. Stay tuned—he has plenty more adventures ahead with Red Bull.