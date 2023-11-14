01 Musicality

This is a breaker's ability to follow the rhythm and tempo of the music. The basic idea of this is a breaker being on time with the snare drum when top rocking, and if they can stay on this timing when they hit the floor and then finish on it. To take musicality to a higher level, breakers need to demonstrate their ability to play with the different layers of the music, expressing the sounds and lyrics of a track by hitting their freezes on beat and adapting or playing with their footwork to fit the music. It basically comes down to whether a b-boy or b-girl can dance with everything they're displaying.

02 Foundation

Foundation is the fundamentals the dance of breakdance is built on, so judges will look to see if a breaker is demonstrating its basic aspects by showing fundamental Top Rock steps, Go Downs, Footwork , Freezes , Power Moves and Transitions. They should also be looking to see if the structure, shape, and overall look of a breaker's foundation is clean and sharp.

03 Difficulty of movement

Judges usually want to see that a breaker has a high-level to their movement, and so will be looking to see if they're demonstrating the ability to execute extremely difficult moves, like putting together tricks or power moves in hard to execute combinations. They'll also be looking out for a high level of complex moves through things like demonstrating intricate footwork combinations, patterns and flows.

04 Character and personality

Breaking is a dynamic battle dance with highly difficult moves, but it's still a dance and art form, and part of the art form is demonstrating the ability to express your personality and character. Judges are always looking to see if a breaker is showing they can take their moves and add their personality and character to them to give their breaking a unique and personal flavor which makes them stand out above other opponents.

05 Style

Style is what really makes a breaker stand out, and depending on a breaker's personality, body type, flexibility, strength, creativity and other factors, you'll always find a large range of styles at a competition or jam. Some of the general ones include styles like Power heads, Footwork cats, flexible contortionists, and those who like to play with freeze combinations. How well a breaker demonstrates a style in their breaking is something judges will always take note of.

06 Execution

Judges are looking to see if breakers are demonstrating and finishing their moves clearly and cleanly with dynamic finesse. Messing up or crashing suggests poor execution and is heavily marked down by judges.

07 Originality and creativity

Judges always want to be surprised. They see so much breaking just in the course of one competition, but if they judge regularly they'd have seen hundreds of breakers over and over again. So a big thing is demonstrating either an original and creative twist on well-known moves, steps, freezes, tricks, power moves and transitions, or showing an original style with original sets of moves, steps, tricks, freezes, transitions, or power moves, which that breaker has created and a judge hasn't seen before.

08 Composition of the rounds

A round needs to make sense for a judge, so they'll be looking at if:

The way you put your round together makes sense.

Do your moves flow together smoothly, and tell a story?

Does it look like you're stopping and starting all the time, unsure of where to go next from what you just did?

There's a rhythm and flow to the music and so there should be a rhythm and flow to your rounds in the battle.