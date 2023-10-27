JUGGER releases debut album, 'PUPPET MASTER'

“I want this album to usher in a new worldview of music," JUGGER shared. "It’s not just rap, or rock, or pop anymore, it’s formless and dimensionally unexplored. Sometimes it’s unexplainable with words. ‘PUPPET MASTER’ unearths the truth of the known and the unknown, diving deep into a rabbit hole where you ascend on the other end of a vortex. Connect your mind, body, and spirit, and let me take control.”

He never stays within one sound, style, or aesthetic for too long - perfecting the element of surprise like a good thriller. Fittingly released the weekend before Halloween, "PUPPET MASTER" is both a soundtrack for the supernatural, and a body of work that cements JUGGER’s place in the next wave of rap.

