© Cameron Corrado
Music
JUGGER releases debut album, 'PUPPET MASTER'
Inspired by the storytelling of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, and the worldbuilding of Michael Jackson, "PUPPET MASTER" is a synthesis of every bit of what makes JUGGER whole.
Toronto’s up-and-coming rapper JUGGER just released his debut album "PUPPET MASTER" on Red Bull Records/Wonderchild. The 13-track project brings JUGGER’s anarchistic universe to life, with twisted lyricism and haunting instrumentals.
The first three tracks set up the villainous character JUGGER plays across the record, while songs like “D’LIT” and “MONEY TALKS” re-introduce the rage rap prowess he became known for. The new single, “Nightmare” arrives with an eerie movie trailer that screened in theaters around Toronto this month. Created by lauded UI/UX designer Nicolas Neubert, the dystopian scenes were generated with AI technology, made to look like an authentic film preview.
“I want this album to usher in a new worldview of music," JUGGER shared. "It’s not just rap, or rock, or pop anymore, it’s formless and dimensionally unexplored. Sometimes it’s unexplainable with words. ‘PUPPET MASTER’ unearths the truth of the known and the unknown, diving deep into a rabbit hole where you ascend on the other end of a vortex. Connect your mind, body, and spirit, and let me take control.”
He never stays within one sound, style, or aesthetic for too long - perfecting the element of surprise like a good thriller. Fittingly released the weekend before Halloween, "PUPPET MASTER" is both a soundtrack for the supernatural, and a body of work that cements JUGGER’s place in the next wave of rap.
"PUPPET MASTER" Tracklist
- VENTRILOQUIST
- CMFTZN
- STUNT DEVIL
- CHROME
- D’LIT
- SEE THRU
- MONEY TALKS
- WHERE
- NITE LOVE
- NIGHTMARE
- HOLDU
- EYEZ WIDE
- SLAVE
“There are things that we all succumb to when it comes to bowing down to the ‘Masters,’” JUGGER explained of the central concept of "PUPPET MASTER." “It could be within relationships, governments, jobs, or school. We all have rules that we follow that we actually don't have to, but we're tied down with morals, religious beliefs, etc. that we all hold above us. There's this glass ceiling that we could break. I call that cutting the strings of the master and just learning for yourself sometimes because not everything is as it seems. There's always something in the shadows that's controlling the perception of everyone’s outlook on life.”