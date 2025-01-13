Jürgen Klopp is excited for the future. And when Jürgen Klopp is excited, football fans around the world should be too.

The German has made his much-anticipated return to top-level football and Klopp’s arrival marks a new era for himself, and for an organization with a footballing philosophy that should suit him down to the ground.

After more than two decades in club management, Klopp said he couldn’t be more thrilled to begin his latest adventure and, at 57, he’s challenging himself anew in a truly global setting.

The former Liverpool manager’s infectious passion, charisma and aggressive “heavy metal” approach should combine perfectly with Red Bull’s philosophy of high-pressing, fast-paced, youth-accented football.

His strategic role overseeing Red Bull’s international network of clubs won’t see him involved day-to-day on the touchline, but instead provides him with the opportunity to guide the Red Bull soccer project. With clubs competing in multiple leagues across four continents the prospect of creating a lasting impact is a tantalizing one.

Klopp has shown throughout a coaching career that began in 2001 at Mainz 05 that he thrives when taking on big challenges like this where he can innovate and push boundaries. It’s for this reason he’s so energized for what’s about to unfold.

So, let’s explore where we can expect Klopp to wield the biggest influence in his new role.

01 Developing young talent

It’s been said that Klopp’s greatest legacy at Liverpool isn’t the trophies, but the fearless youngsters he helped bring on. Players like Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark, Jarell Quansah, James McConnell and Jayden Danns all played their part in the memorable 2024 Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea – a title Klopp described as the most special of his career.

His eye for talent was also evident at Borussia Dortmund where he built an exciting team featuring the likes of Robert Lewandowski, İlkay Gündogan, Mario Götze and Mats Hummels – all players who have gone on to have outstanding careers.

Klopp’s scouting expertise and passion for player development will now be utilized to help elevate the global talent factory.

Listing all the young stars to have lit up the pitch wearing the Red Bull jersey would take too long but you can be sure Klopp will make it his mission to help the next Erling Haaland, Sadio Mané, Dominik Szoboszlai, Joško Gvardiol or Tyler Adams reach their full potential.

02 An authentic presence

It’s testament to his overwhelming popularity that some fans initially voiced disappointment upon learning he won’t be returning to the game as a full-time coach.

Such is Klopp’s authenticity and belief that football should be a source of entertainment, wider football fans, not just from the clubs he coached, had respect for his enthusiasm and investment in the emotion of football.

But fans needn’t worry, just because he isn’t in the dugout living every second doesn’t mean he isn’t more motivated than ever for his return. The trademark smile isn’t going anywhere.

“I love the game, but not every project has to be on the touchline,” he explains. “The role may have changed, but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is, has not.”

03 Building on a legacy

Klopp is joining an organization that has thrived under purposeful leadership. The tone was set in 2012 when Gérard Houllier, another former Liverpool manager, joined as global sporting director. Houllier, who sadly passed away in 2020, left a true legacy by helping to give Red Bull a footballing philosophy – a mission that was guided on the ground by another new arrival, sporting director Ralf Rangnick. Under Rangnick, Red Bull football became synonymous with a high-tempo, fearless playing style that continues to this day, along with a commitment to giving young players opportunities at the highest level.

04 Tactical visionary

All of that should chime well with the new Global Head of Soccer. After all, it’s not hard to spot a Klopp-coached team. They’ll be the ones swarming all over the opposition until they get the ball back. And when they do, they’ll only have one thing in mind: attack.

The German’s philosophy and style of play has been developed over an illustrious career encompassing every level of the game. As he said during his announcement on Instagram, he has fought for promotion, against relegation, and for titles and trophies.

His influence on the game can now be seen in young coaches and academies around the world and his belief in high-intensity defending before counter-pressing at relentless speed has changed the way many football teams approach transition.

05 Big game mentality

Over the course of his career the German has demonstrated time after time that he comes alive in the big moments. When the pressure is on and packed stadiums are bouncing with anticipation, Klopp’s teams have produced magical moments. Who can forget Liverpool’s legendary 4-0 comeback victory against Barcelona in 2019? Or Dortmund’s 5-2 thumping of Bayern Munich in the 2012 DFB Pokal final?

Klopp will be able to observe many big nights that get the adrenaline pumping in his new role. Whether it’s New York Red Bulls challenging for trophies fresh off their run to the MLS Cup final, RB Leipzig taking on the football powerhouses in European competition, or Red Bull Bragantino competing in the hotbed of Brazilian football – there will be plenty to savor.

06 Commitment to excellence

Klopp has never shied away from a challenge and he’s approaching his new career full of positivity and humility. Just because he’s won a bunch of league titles and the Champions League doesn’t mean he’s going to rest on the knowledge and expertise he’s acquired.

Instead, he’s driven by the opportunity to grow and improve. “I want to learn again,” Klopp says. “When you’re in the job playing every three days, you barely have time for that.

“Now I have the time and the opportunity. I want to see, and feel, and figure out what is useful for football.”

If history has taught us anything, it’s that Klopp is about to embark on a wild journey to find out what the future of football could be. Luckily for us, we can all come along for the ride.