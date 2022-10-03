Cycling
Get ready for a ride with Justin Williams in 'Dear 39th Street'
Professional cyclist Justin Williams and Red Bull have collaborated on "Dear 39th Street," a documentary that highlights the highs and lows of his career racing at the top level of American cycling. The documentary debuts on the Red Bull Bike YouTube channel and on Red Bull TV on Monday, October 3.
“This video documents the journey of me going so far beyond myself,” said Williams. “I’m pushing so far beyond the norm that my life spirals and evolves into new areas of what's possible and my season on the bike becomes more and more challenging. Even through all of that, I found a way to enjoy it.”
Williams has spent nearly his entire life in the world of competitive cycling. Growing up in South Los Angeles, his experience and introduction to the sport was far different from his peers who may have grown up overseas in Europe, especially where representation in the sport has been challenging. After Justin briefly left the sport after a season of racing in Belgium, he found the motivation to come back to cycling through his brother, Cory Williams, who also showed extremely high potential for a successful career in cycling and crit racing. Through collaboration, teamwork and support from the cycling community they have built a cycling program that is unrivaled on U.S. soil, L39ION of Los Angeles. The project breaks down the misconception that Williams and the L39ION team is reduced only to gold chains and podiums – a narrative that has become ubiquitous with the team. The video pulls back the curtain to reveal what not only Justin but his entire team – men and women – have gone through during the 2021 and 2022 racing seasons.
I really wanted to showcase what it actually takes to be in the position that I’m in...
“I really wanted to showcase what it actually takes to be in the position that I’m in..." Justin shared. "I think this documentary does a good job at showing the glory and the good moments and the team camaraderie and the soul of what L39ION is. But it also shows the backend of work of what goes into the sacrifice and the pain.”
What is crit racing? It’s a .6-1 mile course in a downtown city where 100-150 riders race for an hour and a half. It’s compact, it’s short, it’s physical, it’s really exciting. Similar to F1 with its closed courses and concentrated adrenaline it’s all of the best elements of competitive cycling crammed into 90 minutes.
This documentary seeks to introduce more of the world to a long regarded staple of American cycling which happens to be poised for a renaissance. "Dear 39th Street" is now available on the Red Bull Bike YouTube channel and Red Bull TV.