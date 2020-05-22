How K Camp's KISS 5 album proves he's underrated

The musical landscape in 2020 so far has been dominated by R&B and pop music. Albums such as After Hours by The Weeknd, A Muse In Her Feelings by DVSN, PARTYMOBILE by PartryNextDoor, Take Times by Giveon, and Kehlani’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t have all amassed varying levels of critical and/or commercial success in the first half of the year. But one of the more underrated projects of the year has come from hip hop and R&B artist K Camp in the form of his album K.I.S.S. 5. This is nothing new for the Atlanta based artist either, in fact it follows a consistent trend throughout his career of being underappreciated.

K Camp burst onto the scene in 2013 with his hit record “Money Baby” which immediately became a staple on urban radio and in clubs. The track was followed by another smash in the form of “Cut Her Off” which featured 2 Chainz. Two singles in and K Camp had already solidified himself as a hitmaker to be reckoned with in hip hop with more to come. And even though more anthemic records such as “Slum Anthem” would follow, it wasn’t until he pivoted with the hybrid smash “Comfortable” that his full talent was on display. K Camp's ability to understand melody’s and song structure were showcased on “Comfortable” which has become a staple record in his catalog and helped carve out the trademark sound that he is known for today.

And though K Camp has released multiple projects in recent years such as 2015’s K.I.S.S. 3, 2017’s K.I.S.S. 4, and 2019’s Wayy 2 Kritical that have helped show his growth as an artist and his maturation as a songwriter he has still managed to fly under the radar when the discussions of artists who have successfully been able to blend hip hop and R&B come up. This wasn’t more apparent than last year when he was booked to perform at Prairie View A&M’s homecoming much to the chagrin of their current student body which caused a back and forth with him and the university on Twitter. This ultimately led to him backing out of the performance and recording a response to the backlash of his booking.

Through it all, he remained focused and continued to let the music do the talking for whoever was willing to listen. It wasn’t until last 2019 when his record “Lottery” caught fire on Tik-Tok that he seemingly re-entered pop culture’s consciousness and re-established himself as a hitmaker that was worth keeping an eye on.

This brings us to the arrival of his latest offering, K.I.S.S. 5. The project might not break K Camp into true superstardom in the music industry, and it doesn’t have to, but it further proves that he is one of the most talented artists of his generation. The album has been three years in the making and the final product was well worth the wait. Throughout the project, K Camp is able to effortlessly weave through pockets of infectious melodies that he has become known for while also being able to rap at a high level and deliver catchy one liners. The ability to pull both sounds off isn’t an easy one but he makes it sound easy throughout the album. This is never more apparent than on standout tracks such as “Fall In Line,” “Ice Cold,” and “Friendly” which features Yung Bleu. These songs are ready to find a slot in your favorite playlist and make a home there.

And in the moments where K Camp isn’t making his presence felt by himself, he’s getting standout performances from a who’s who of guests. Jacquees, the self-proclaimed King of R&B, lends his voice to “What’s On Your Mind,” a ballad about trying to solve the problems between the two of them and their respective love interests. Wale sounds as smooth as ever on “Trill Love,” while Fabo is still managing to provide the same spark plug-like energy on “Tatted Up,” a modern rendition of the 2006 record “Tattoo” by the Alliance which also featured Fabo.

Throughout the album none of the features sound out of place and each verse and hook feel purposeful. K.I.S.S. 5 is an album that sounds like a refined version of the hybrid hip hop and R&B genre that artists such as 6lack, Bryson Tiller, and Tory Lanez have become known for by an artist who has become overlooked while still being one of the masters of this sound.