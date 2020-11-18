The wild and wondrous “Life of Kai” with Kai Lenny

As devoted viewers, it’s often easy to assume our heroes are, well…super. So exceptionally talented, fearless and elite in their specific disciplines or craft that they verge into the super-human category. But the thing is, our Jordan’s, our James’, our Williams’ are human. Their utter devotion, passion, blood, sweat, and tears are precisely the human qualities that brought them to their levels.

Born and raised on the island of Maui, Kai Lenny (Kai’s name literally means ocean in Hawaiian) is considered to be one of the greatest watermen on earth. A champion big wave surfer (and 8X world champion SUP surfer) with expertise in kitesurfing, windsurfing, paddleboarding, foiling — the list goes on — Kai’s mastered wave riding of every kind, a modern icon of ocean sports.

Life of Kai © Jake Marote

But in " Life of Kai ," Red Bull’s brand new series presented by TAG Heuer, viewers get a profoundly intimate glimpse of what it takes the greatest waterman on earth to achieve such greatness. Sure, he’s got a GoPro with him so you can see what it’s like when a 70-foot tall wall of whitewater topples toward him before that first breathe…but in Life of Kai, you’ll also see what it takes to get — and survive — such an ordeal. Back from a swell in Tahiti (after another swell in Portugal), we caught up with Kai from his home in Maui to pick his brain about this amazing new show that premieres on November 18.

Aloha Mr Lenny

Red Bull: Tell us about “Life of Kai.” How did this all come about?

Kai Lenny : So, the “Life of Kai” series is meant to be an honest look at what it's like to be me. It’s going to give people a deeper perspective of what it takes to get those amazing moments that everyone sees by the end of a swell or competition. I sometimes feel like maybe people might paint me or other big wave riders as being “super-human,” or something. But I think this series makes it pretty clear that the reason why I'm doing what I'm doing is because I've worked really hard towards it. I'm just another human being, but this is what it looks like to really push yourself as hard as you possibly can your entire life to get to this point. At the same time, beyond taking people inside that world, I wanted to show what kind of innovations are being brought forward to achieve some of these goals. Also, the experiences that go along with these moments with my friends and people who inspire me and who are oftentimes, better than me, but help bring me to that level, too.

Kai Lenny © Jake Marote

Awesome. Yeah, you're absolutely right when you say that sometimes people look at you and other men and women in your league like superhuman action heroes with no fear…but how do you deal with fear? Do you get scared in the situations we’ll see in “Life of Kai”?

The thing is, a lot of these situations, I've been able to overcome through, basically, having the experience. That's always drawn me to big waves. Anything that is challenging is about overcoming the fear of the unknown. Once you do that, you're able to truly focus on high performance surfing, high-performance riding. For me, the reason why I'm able to challenge myself in conditions that people think are impossible is because I've taken small baby steps to get there. It didn't happen overnight; I've spent every waking moment just trying to get to that point. This series shows that if you really want to dedicate anything in your life to 100% — you can achieve it. For example, the stuff I've been able to do the last year, I would have thought was impossible for me to do three years ago.

Kai Lenny © Mattias Hammer

Wow. You mentioned “innovation,” which is something that’s seemed to be an obsession of yours. What are some of the innovations or progressions might we expect to see in “Life of Kai?”

In the “Life of Kai,” I think you're going to see a progression of me as a human being from the beginning to the end of the show. There's definitely a transition where in the beginning, I think I cultivated a lot of pressure from years of wanting to achieve something — but then having to go back to the drawing board. I realized that nothing can be forced. All we can do is what's in front of us. So, I think you’ll notice more of a human growth from me from the beginning to the end. I really do feel like, in just the last year, I'm a completely different person. I might've matured a little bit, [laughs] which took a long time coming, emotionally and mentally. At the beginning, I think I'm more serious and hyper-focused and emotional about my pursuit in big waves. Then by the end, everything I was trying to do as a hyper-focused person, I achieved from just letting go and having fun.

Kai Lenny © Eric Aeder

Amazing. So, where did “Life of Kai” take you around the world, location-wise?

We start off here in Hawaii with my family. It’s me, trying to prepare for the big wave season and running into a hiccup with an injury, and then immediately trying to recover in time, so I can try to win the Jaws event that I've so badly wanted to win over the years… but not quite succeeding in that. Then, we enter the second half where I have this goal and this quest to just ride the best I could possibly ride in big waves. We head to Nazare, Portugal and that's where I started experimenting with my foils. I'm also trying to get on the same level as my tow partner, Lucas Chumbo Chianca. There's a whole adventure of going there.

Kai Lenny © Eric Aeder

From cuts of the series, it seems like you've got a super gnarly training routine. Can you walk us through what that looks like during your week, when you're actually at home?

Out of the water, I go and do aerobic and anaerobic training, and weight lifting three times a week. Then, two times a week, I do activation — trying to open my body back up from being tight, after all my ocean-time. So, that's five days in the gym. Then three times a week I get worked on. All of this has evolved to a certain level because I guess I want to try to pull the maximum performance out of my body. The only way to do that is to basically step up to the highest level of training. But because it's my job, I'm able to do that. Then on the water, it's doing as many sports as I can in one day, but doing it with intention and with focus. So, between waking up in the morning and going surfing, working on my small wave surfing, it benefits my big wave riding, because in small waves you have to have quick-twitch muscles and you have to quickly adapt to a wave that is moving. Then, I couple that with foiling. I either do a downwind foil run if it's windy, and ride open ocean swells for at least 10 miles. Or, I might do a full session where I pump about 10 miles in the waves, catching a bunch of waves and doing tricks with my foil.

Kai Lenny © Jake Marote

Then, as the wind progresses, the idea is to go wind surfing and harness the power of the land and the speed of a board. Understanding how to turn a big board going really fast and how to harness the power of the elements around me. If I can kitesurf, I’ll do that, too, because I can have amazing air-awareness and be 50 feet in the air and be comfortable. That all helps me when I make it into big wave riding. But if I'm completely fatigued by the end of the day, I love to take out my standup paddleboard, because I'm able to paddle and catch a bunch of waves, and it's great training, moving a little bit bigger board around. Also, outside of just training on the water, if I'm on land, one to two times a week I go to the pool for breath-hold training. Lifting weights in the water or getting the heart rate extremely high and then doing breath-holding work in order to basically teach the mind to be settled when it wants to just gasp for air.

Kai Lenny © Jake Marote

Beyond physical training, the most important things which I don't get enough of, is rest. But even in my resting period, when I'm trying to not actually be physically active, I am working on equipment and technology with my friends and sponsors so that they can help me get to the next level. I try to lift the technology as high as I can, while trying to bring human performance to that technology.

And nutrition wise, are we going to still see you crushing Taco Bell bean burritos in “Life of Kai”? That’s kind of your thing, right?

[laughs] Without a doubt. They're awesome, and I absolutely love them. But a majority of what I'm eating is extremely healthy and comes from a sustainable place too, here on Maui. I've always been able to have very healthy foods around because of my parents. But eating healthy can be difficult when you’re traveling. At the same time, in my experience, eating is more important than not eating, while on the road, just because there isn’t the healthiest of options around.

Kai Lenny © Hugo Silva

Right. Lastly, what are your specific goals for this winter over the next few months?