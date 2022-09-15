Kalan.FrFr steps up to 60 Second Freestyle and shares inspiration for "222"

is here to become one of the greats, and he lets his music speak for itself. Born and raised in Los Angeles, the rising star arrives on the scene with his own unique sound, style, and swag, blurring the lines of R&B and hip-hop and creating heartfelt bangers for his growing fanbase.

To date, it’s hard to have a conversation about the hottest artists on the West Coast without mentioning Kalan’s name. Growing up playing football and even obtaining a scholarship to play defensive back at San Diego State University, Kalan.FrFr took that same grind mode mentality on the field and inserted it into the music industry. And while it may seem effortless for Kalan to drop hit records, what most people don’t see is the hard work, dedication, and passion that goes on behind-the-scenes.