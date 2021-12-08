Kam and Tank Celebrate Their “Crowns” as Queens of Gulf Coast Soul

Houston’s The Suffers went head-to-head with New Orleans’ Tank and The Bangas for the second stop on the Red Bull SoundClash live showcase tour. The two groups battled it out in a celebration of music and culture dedicated to the “Queens of Gulf Coast Soul.” At the helm of these groups are musicians Kam Franklin and Tarriona “Tank” Ball respectively. Both women led their bands in the four-round music competition co-hosted by Paul Wall and Big Freedia in Houston on December 2, 2021, with a stacked special surprise guest line-up that included Pell, The Vapor Caves, Trae the Truth, Lil KeKe, Johnny Dang, Jackie Venson, and The Soul Rebels.

What these queens call genreless, others would explain as the boundless sound that characterizes each group. Created from a fusion of jazz, soul, hip hop, R&B, Latin, and other underground vibes, their music is a reflection of the region from which they come. Tank and The Bangas is a testament to the depth of musicianship and lyricism one would expect to find in New Orleans. Like Tank and The Bangas, The Suffers’ acclaim is years in the making. The eight-part band “makes music for everyone,” building a fan base that spans beyond Houston and reaches across the world.

The Red Bull SoundClash in Houston was all about the sounds of the Gulf Coast region and its spotlight cities. Red Bull had a chance to speak with Kam and Tank to get some insight into how these female musicians are embracing their regional cultures to create unparalleled sounds and return to live music as queens, ready to make their mark on the industry.

Tank and the Bangas © Red Bull

This Red Bull SoundClash was called Queens of Gulf Coast Soul. Who are other artists that you recognize as Queens of Gulf Coast soul or otherwise?

Tank: Some of the ladies in my own community like Angelika “Jelly” Joseph and Sunny Patterson, Sha’Condria “iCon” Sibley, Charm Taylor and Karen Green. They’re just the women that I grew up with around New Orleans, admiring and loving their work.

Kam: The first person that comes to mind when I think of Gulf Coast Soul is Barbara Lynn. As far as women doing it right now … Marion Echo, Swatara, Michelle Thibault. The community is filled with so many incredible women that have been doing this mashup of all genres and taking what is inspired within the scene and making it their own.

How does your sound reflect the cities from which your bands came?

Kam: Houston is considered to be the most culturally diverse city in the U.S. and being so immersed in not only the culture that I grew up in, but Latin and Asian cultures, ... it's almost natural to want to incorporate Timbales in the same way that I would want to incorporate a Hammond Leslie … I feel like that's very reflective of us and it has been in every record. You know, we're just as much Latin jazz as we are soul music, as we are anything else.

Tank: We never really tried to sound like the sounds of the city that people associate with New Orleans. Normally New Orleans is all about the jazz, the bounce. We never felt like we needed to do that. It's just all these people creating different sounds from where they came from. We’re more of the underbelly, the open mic scene, the underground hip hop, the soul, the poetry.

Both bands have an incredibly unique sound. Was there a special creative process that you took to approach this collaboration?

Tank: We've also been on tour together. So, we’re a little familiar with each other’s music and this opportunity just gave us a chance to dive in a little bit more. It just feels more involved. Like sister bands.

Kam: It's been an opportunity to really appreciate the lushness of what they do, while at the same time, reworking it for how we’re going to present it, and have fun with it. It’s been a beautiful opportunity to reconnect with people that we already love and respect. It’s been a long time of talking about how we wanted to approach the show, how we wanted the stage to look, and the flow of everything to go. I think people are going to appreciate it.

The Suffers © Marco Torres

You’re both women-of-color leads among your primarily male bandmates. What does it mean to represent within your bands?

Kam: It's 2021 and we are just now seeing something at this caliber featuring two women that have been doing this for so long representing all these different cultures. Maybe four or five years ago I pitched something similar … and I was told how dumb the idea was and how no one would want to come … It drove me to keep working towards this because I know how I felt the first time I saw somebody that looked like me on stage. I don't mean just a black woman, a thick woman, or a person with natural hair. I mean, someone that really looked like a sister and how much it meant to me. I know that seeing both of our bands is going to have a lasting impact on the next generation of musicians. People have to see what it looks like to have a Black female leader. Not only singing the songs, but talking and leading the visions. I feel like everything I do is a reflection of my femininity, my mind, my ideas and my strength.

What would your advice be to young women artists looking to step into their own power?

Tank: Confidence comes from doing a lot of personal work… the number one thing is just to believe in yourself. To know that there’s no one like you, and there's no need for comparison. That is your power… As you're chasing your dreams, once you put in the work, your dreams will start chasing you and you want to be ready.

Both bands have been described as a fusion of sounds. Are there specific sounds that you looked to emphasize for the SoundClash competition?

Kam: I feel like even though we're both deemed as Gulf Coast Soul, I really do feel as though it's just genreless and that we are both in a position where anything we do is going to have that soul in it. Be it metal, punk, reggae, whatever. It’s going to hit. So we're just excited to have shown the range.

Tank Ball © Justen Williams

Paul Wall and Big Freedia co-hosted the SoundClash. What do these artists mean to you coming from Houston and New Orleans?

Tank: Bounce is a huge part of our culture and people don't understand it that much. But it's amazing to have somebody like Freedia who's been in the game for so long to bust open the doors for people … I’m happy that people like Drake and Bey have really helped bring Freedia out there with bounce music because bounce is so important to our culture.

Kam: Having been a child in Houston and a lover of H-town hip hop … Paul Wall was the ultimate representative and host for Houston. He's the people’s champ and has really done an incredible job of being the type of leader and artist that I want to eventually become. And that's one that is always uplifting the next generation.

Kam Franklin © Justen Williams

Live music is back. What does it mean for you to finally be able to perform in front of a live audience again?

Tank: It makes you appreciate your fans even more because they really fuel your lifestyle. They fuel your life, your career, your energy, music and all of it. It's an important exchange and I'm happy to be a part of it again. I speak on behalf of all the Bangas when I say we're really excited to have been on this stage particularly, and the rest of our tour for our upcoming album.

Kam: I'm experiencing a level of gratefulness for being able to perform that I don't know had ever existed at this level. The first shows back I had to prepare myself because every show felt like ‘is this the last time?’… It's made me think about every aspect of what we do, from the fans, to the crew, the bartenders. I just don't think I understood how important everybody's role was, especially the fan. Having the in-person listener be taken away for so long really does something to you as a performer.

Red Bull is donating the proceeds to Angel by Nature, a Houston-based nonprofit. What does it mean for you to contribute to this cause?

Tank: That is so needed and such a beautiful, gentle way to remind people of just how much the music industry cares about our people… There's still so many parts of Louisiana that are a mess. People’s lives are changed just like with Katrina, so I'm really even more grateful to have been a part of this. It makes it that much more special, honestly.

Kam: That is a true representation of the love between Texas and Louisiana. Because every hurricane, it's like ‘oh, it's hitting Louisiana? Alright, well, let's pack up the trucks and pack up the resources and go help them out.’ It’s changed both cities as a whole in the way that we treat each other.

What feeling did you want the audience to have while experiencing your performance?

Kam: Joy. Freedom… When I'm on stage, I seek release. I seek that freedom, I seek that joy and I feel like if we're coming out there with that energy, the audience is going to feel that vibe as well.”

Tank: It's truly a spiritual experience, which is something that people always leave with when they leave a Tank and The Bangas show. There's so many people struggling with regular decisions on what to do next in their lives, and to give people that clarity and just to know how important they are through music, it's one of the greatest jobs in the world.”