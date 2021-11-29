Kareem Campbell speaks on his legacy and longevity in skateboarding

Kareem Campbell is a living legend. His style on and off the board has inspired countless people all over the world. There’s always been a freshness about him, and throughout the span of his three-decade career (still very much in motion), he continues to captivate the masses with a fresh approach and timeless technique. He's remained confident yet humble, adapted with the times, and continued to be a trendsetter. I had the pleasure of chatting with him as he brought me up to speed with all of his latest happenings, even remaining casual when mentioning that he was inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame earlier that day. He indulged me with how it all started, went deep into my ’90's reminiscing, and fascination with that era of World Industries, especially the ‘Trilogy’ video, all the way up to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, the relaunch of Axion Footwear and his Ghetto Bird podcast. We covered a lot of ground, so settle in and get comfortable.