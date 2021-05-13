Kareem Maddox
Teamed with Robbie Hummel to take the crown at the 2019 Red Bull USA Basketball 3x3 Nationals
A graduate of Princeton University with a degree in English literature, this Los Angeles native was the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. While at Princeton, he participated in the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation, the mission of which is to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers. The team was paired with Christian “Crunch” Regulski, a child with terminal brain cancer, and someone Maddox thinks of often.
After college, he competed two seasons professionally in Netherlands and the United Kingdom, where he was runner-up for league MVP honors. Following a three-year hiatus, during which he worked for NPR member stations in the USA, Maddox returned to play in Poland for a season.
More recently, he won 3x3 gold medals at the 2019 Pan American Games and 2019 FIBA 3x3 World Cup. He also teamed with Robbie Hummel to take the crown at the 2019 Red Bull USA Basketball 3x3 Nationals.
Maddox is also a Podcast Host/Producer who has collaborated with local NPR affiliate KCRW in Los Angeles and hosted the local “All Things Considered” program in Greeley, Colorado. He also worked as a producer at Gimlet Media (owned by Spotify).
He is a self-described “huge film buff,” and enjoys reading, writing and thinking critically about things that need not necessarily be thought of critically, such as Game of Thrones (he’s read all the books available).