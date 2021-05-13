Kareem Maddox

A graduate of Princeton University with a degree in English literature, this Los Angeles native was the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. While at Princeton, he participated in the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation, the mission of which is to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers. The team was paired with Christian “Crunch” Regulski, a child with terminal brain cancer, and someone Maddox thinks of often.