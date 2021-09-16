After starting out on the Contessa Spark RC in 2019, Kate Courtney has added three world cup XCO races, two XCC World Cup short track races and an overall series title to her list of honors. In other words, it’s been a pretty good partnership so far.

Now, with the help of team mechanic Brad Copeland, she’s made some expert tweaks and adjustments to her setup ahead of the September 14 and 15 Snowshoe leg of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.

Custom design by mechanic Brad Copeland make Kate’s new bike unique © Bartek Wolinski

01 Shock and Awe

Surprisingly, Kate’s rear shock is totally hidden within the frame © Bartek Wolinski

“Probably the most notable and interesting thing about the bike is that the rear shock is totally hidden within the frame,” explains Copeland.

Among her competitors, this gives Courtney’s bike a unique appearance, and has, Copeland says, “caused quite a kerfuffle on the internet.”

But the rear shock can be accessed via a small removable cover under the downtube of the bike. This means that contrary to what the design may imply, it is actually easy enough for Copeland to adjust or remove the rear shock as circumstances require.

In addition to contributing to the bike’s sleek appearance, hiding it away like this means that the shock itself is protected from the elements and therefore stays clean, extending its service interval. “It also lowers the bike’s center of mass a little bit because it allows the shock to be mounted very low in the frame,” explains Copeland. “Theoretically, this should mean the bike handles better than it otherwise would.”

02 Hidden Access

The Scott Contessa Spark RC routes the cables internally via the headset © Bartek Wolinski

Continuing this theme, the Scott Contessa Spark RC is one of the first mainstream bikes to route the cables fully internally from the headset of the bike rather than through the frame, which is often the norm for most modern bike brands.

“This just creates a sleeker overall look and potentially extends the maintenance interval as there is very little exposed cable anywhere on the bike,” explains Copeland.

03 Sleek Machines

The handlebar and stem are molded together for a clean aesthetic © Bartek Wolinski

“Making bikes look sleek is one of my favorite activities,” explains Copeland. And it shows. The handlebar and stem are a one-piece system – as in, the stem and bar are actually molded together out of carbon fiber. This helps promote the clean and integrated look of the bike as a whole.

“It’s also lighter than most traditional bar/stem combos and is designed around the notion that a cleverly designed bike can meet or exceed the expectations of modern World Cup style tracks and the riders who race on them,” Copeland explains.

Copland believes Scott SRAM is ahead of the curve of a new wave of redesigned XC bikes with a focus on longer travel and a wider range of capabilities than anything that has come before. “Having recently claimed a world championship title on the new bike we feel even more validated in this approach,” he says.

In terms of weight, the bike comes in around 22.6 lbs with powermeter and dropper seatpost installed.

The bike weighs 22.6 lbs with powermeter and dropper seatpost installed © Bartek Wolinski

04 Drivetrain

The SRAM AXS XX1 Eagle drivetrain will hopefully power Kate to victory © Bartek Wolinski

Every Scott SRAM rider has made uses of the SRAM AXS XX1 Eagle drivetrain since its inception three years ago, and Courtney is no exception.

“It was actual developed in partnership with our team,” explains Copeland. “It is a 1x12 system with shifter and derailleur communicating via Bluetooth signal with the Garmin Edge 130 computer, so no cables, no wires, and thus no contamination.”

Copeland credits this design with a “flawless” performance record. In Courtney’s case the drivetrain also boasts a rainbow/oil slick effect along with a special colorway on the HT Components pedals helping to put Courtney’s individual stamp on the bike.

05 Suspension

The bike features a twinloc system capable of tackling very rough terrain © Bartek Wolinski

The bike features Scott’s twinloc system, allowing for full lockout, or an intermediate setting with high compression damping and slightly reduced rear travel. This in turn allows a much firmer peddling platform than when fully active, ideal for peddling sections where the terrain is not perfectly smooth.

“And then there is obviously a fully unlocked setting that allows the rear end to use the full 120mm of travel, a fully active system ideal for rough terrain and/or descending,” explains Copeland. “The bike has 120mm front and rear and we use every inch of it.”

06 Tires and wheels

When it comes to rolling fast, the Maxxis Aspen is the only tire option © Bartek Wolinski

Naturally, in Courtney’s line of work speed is of the essence. And when it comes to rolling fast, the Maxxis Aspen is the only tire option for dry (or dry-ish) conditions, with Copeland hopeful they’ll be able to use them in Snowshoe.

For wet conditions these would be swapped out for Maxxis Rekon Race tires (29x2.40WT 170TPI EXO). Whatever conditions are like on the days, these will be mounted on trusty 29” SL2-30mm Syncros Silverton wheels.

07 One Of A Kind

The top tube with Kate’s name graphic and sparkles make this bike her own © Bartek Wolinski

Visuals are vital in making a bike feel like a rider’s own. “Her bikes always feature a bit of custom personalization on the top tube with her name graphic,” Copeland says. “As a tribute to her penchant for sparkles, you will see some special sparkle bar end plugs that I made as well.”

In addition to this, Copeland has utilized lightweight and colorful bolts from Better Bolts of California at every opportunity just to add an extra jolt of personality. In fact, they were so happy with the result that the bike is now available commercially as a ’22 model – only without Courtney’s personalized name graphic on the top tube (naturally).

Mechanic Brad Copeland has used colorful bolts to add more personality © Bartek Wolinski

08 Full Specs – Scott Contessa Spark RC

Kate’s drivetrain features a custom rainbow/oil slick colorway © Bartek Wolinski

Frame - Scott Spark RC Carbon HMX SL Custom

Fork - Rockshox SID Ultimate RD3 AIR

Rear shock - Rockshox Nude 5 RLC3 Trunnion, 45mm

Headset - Syncros- Acros Angle Adjust & Cable Routining HS System

Handlebar - Syncros Fraser IC SL XC, Special Edition 90MM /-20°/ 680MM

Seatpost - Rockshox Reverb AXS 100MM

Saddle - Syncros Tofino V-Concept SL Cut Out

Grip - Syncros Pro Slip-on Grip

Pedals - HT Components M2T

Rear Derailleur - SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS/ 12speed

Shifter - SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS

Crank Set - SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB Power Meter, 170MM/ 32T CHAINRING

Chain - SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain

Cassette - SRAM XG-1299 Eagle/ 10-50T

Brakes - SRAM Level Ultimate

Wheels - Syncros Silverton SL2-30MM, 29”

Tires- Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.40WT 170TPI EXO

Computer - Garmin Edge 130

Anti-Vibrations System - Axxios Technology

Watch how Kate gets on with her new Scott Contessa Spark RC at Snowshoe UCI MTB World Cup, live on Red Bull TV September 15-19 2021.