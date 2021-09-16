Bike
MTB
Bold colorways lead the pack for Kate Courtney’s Scott Contessa Spark RC
Custom design and innovative cabling make Courtney’s new sleek machine one of a kind. Here’s the lowdown.
After starting out on the Contessa Spark RC in 2019, Kate Courtney has added three world cup XCO races, two XCC World Cup short track races and an overall series title to her list of honors. In other words, it’s been a pretty good partnership so far.
Now, with the help of team mechanic Brad Copeland, she’s made some expert tweaks and adjustments to her setup ahead of the September 14 and 15 Snowshoe leg of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.
“[The Spark RC] is the winningest bike in the history of professional cross-country racing, so the newest version really had a lot to live up to,” Copeland says. Here, Copeland talks us through all the changes and updates to Kate’s rig from hidden components to a personalized edge.m-branded jackets, assures us of this. But it probably doesn’t rain as much as it has in the forests around the German city of Albstadt. For the three days before this weekend’s second round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI World Cup, the skies have emptied, reducing a normally fast-rolling and semi-paved race track to something resembling an explosion at a peanut butter factory.
Courtney has a reason to be cheerful, however, because this is a ‘new bike’ weekend. Here’s an in-depth look at her shiny (for now) Specialized S-Works Epic Hardtail.
01
Shock and Awe
“Probably the most notable and interesting thing about the bike is that the rear shock is totally hidden within the frame,” explains Copeland.
Among her competitors, this gives Courtney’s bike a unique appearance, and has, Copeland says, “caused quite a kerfuffle on the internet.”
But the rear shock can be accessed via a small removable cover under the downtube of the bike. This means that contrary to what the design may imply, it is actually easy enough for Copeland to adjust or remove the rear shock as circumstances require.
In addition to contributing to the bike’s sleek appearance, hiding it away like this means that the shock itself is protected from the elements and therefore stays clean, extending its service interval. “It also lowers the bike’s center of mass a little bit because it allows the shock to be mounted very low in the frame,” explains Copeland. “Theoretically, this should mean the bike handles better than it otherwise would.”
02
Hidden Access
Continuing this theme, the Scott Contessa Spark RC is one of the first mainstream bikes to route the cables fully internally from the headset of the bike rather than through the frame, which is often the norm for most modern bike brands.
“This just creates a sleeker overall look and potentially extends the maintenance interval as there is very little exposed cable anywhere on the bike,” explains Copeland.
03
Sleek Machines
“Making bikes look sleek is one of my favorite activities,” explains Copeland. And it shows. The handlebar and stem are a one-piece system – as in, the stem and bar are actually molded together out of carbon fiber. This helps promote the clean and integrated look of the bike as a whole.
“It’s also lighter than most traditional bar/stem combos and is designed around the notion that a cleverly designed bike can meet or exceed the expectations of modern World Cup style tracks and the riders who race on them,” Copeland explains.
Copland believes Scott SRAM is ahead of the curve of a new wave of redesigned XC bikes with a focus on longer travel and a wider range of capabilities than anything that has come before. “Having recently claimed a world championship title on the new bike we feel even more validated in this approach,” he says.
In terms of weight, the bike comes in around 22.6 lbs with powermeter and dropper seatpost installed.
04
Drivetrain
Every Scott SRAM rider has made uses of the SRAM AXS XX1 Eagle drivetrain since its inception three years ago, and Courtney is no exception.
“It was actual developed in partnership with our team,” explains Copeland. “It is a 1x12 system with shifter and derailleur communicating via Bluetooth signal with the Garmin Edge 130 computer, so no cables, no wires, and thus no contamination.”
Copeland credits this design with a “flawless” performance record. In Courtney’s case the drivetrain also boasts a rainbow/oil slick effect along with a special colorway on the HT Components pedals helping to put Courtney’s individual stamp on the bike.
05
Suspension
The bike features Scott’s twinloc system, allowing for full lockout, or an intermediate setting with high compression damping and slightly reduced rear travel. This in turn allows a much firmer peddling platform than when fully active, ideal for peddling sections where the terrain is not perfectly smooth.
“And then there is obviously a fully unlocked setting that allows the rear end to use the full 120mm of travel, a fully active system ideal for rough terrain and/or descending,” explains Copeland. “The bike has 120mm front and rear and we use every inch of it.”
06
Tires and wheels
Naturally, in Courtney’s line of work speed is of the essence. And when it comes to rolling fast, the Maxxis Aspen is the only tire option for dry (or dry-ish) conditions, with Copeland hopeful they’ll be able to use them in Snowshoe.
For wet conditions these would be swapped out for Maxxis Rekon Race tires (29x2.40WT 170TPI EXO). Whatever conditions are like on the days, these will be mounted on trusty 29” SL2-30mm Syncros Silverton wheels.
07
One Of A Kind
Visuals are vital in making a bike feel like a rider’s own. “Her bikes always feature a bit of custom personalization on the top tube with her name graphic,” Copeland says. “As a tribute to her penchant for sparkles, you will see some special sparkle bar end plugs that I made as well.”
In addition to this, Copeland has utilized lightweight and colorful bolts from Better Bolts of California at every opportunity just to add an extra jolt of personality. In fact, they were so happy with the result that the bike is now available commercially as a ’22 model – only without Courtney’s personalized name graphic on the top tube (naturally).
08
Full Specs – Scott Contessa Spark RC
- Frame - Scott Spark RC Carbon HMX SL Custom
- Fork - Rockshox SID Ultimate RD3 AIR
- Rear shock - Rockshox Nude 5 RLC3 Trunnion, 45mm
- Headset - Syncros- Acros Angle Adjust & Cable Routining HS System
- Handlebar - Syncros Fraser IC SL XC, Special Edition 90MM /-20°/ 680MM
- Seatpost - Rockshox Reverb AXS 100MM
- Saddle - Syncros Tofino V-Concept SL Cut Out
- Grip - Syncros Pro Slip-on Grip
- Pedals - HT Components M2T
- Rear Derailleur - SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS/ 12speed
- Shifter - SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
- Crank Set - SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB Power Meter, 170MM/ 32T CHAINRING
- Chain - SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain
- Cassette - SRAM XG-1299 Eagle/ 10-50T
- Brakes - SRAM Level Ultimate
- Wheels - Syncros Silverton SL2-30MM, 29”
- Tires- Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.40WT 170TPI EXO
- Computer - Garmin Edge 130
- Anti-Vibrations System - Axxios Technology
Watch how Kate gets on with her new Scott Contessa Spark RC at Snowshoe UCI MTB World Cup, live on Red Bull TV September 15-19 2021.