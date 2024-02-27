Kate Courtney’s goals go beyond the trails

When I started mountain biking, it was intimidating to find my place amongst the boys, but sticking with it was one of the best decisions of my life. Cycling has helped me build skills that go far beyond my riding and racing. I have learned about what it means to challenge myself, build self-confidence and make meaningful connections with mentors and friends.

As an adult, I’ve experienced the power that comes when women cycle together. I’ve also seen firsthand how empowered women and girls feel while riding that expands their vision of what might be possible.