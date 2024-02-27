Kate Courtney’s goals go beyond the trails

You’ve had an incredibly successful career in mountain biking, how did you first become interested?
I grew up at the base of Mount Tam in Marin County, California where mountain biking was invented in the 60s. From a young age, I remember exploring on mountain bikes with my dad but never knew that there was a competitive side of the sport until high school. During my freshman year, I was looking for a way to cross-train for running and found out my school had a mountain bike team that was part of the NorCal League. I always loved riding my bike, but in racing I found a true home for my competitive spirit that has driven me to pursue the sport at the top level.
What was it like being a young girl who mountain biked?
When I started mountain biking, it was intimidating to find my place amongst the boys, but sticking with it was one of the best decisions of my life. Cycling has helped me build skills that go far beyond my riding and racing. I have learned about what it means to challenge myself, build self-confidence and make meaningful connections with mentors and friends.
As an adult, I’ve experienced the power that comes when women cycle together. I’ve also seen firsthand how empowered women and girls feel while riding that expands their vision of what might be possible.
What is She Sends Foundation and why did you start it?
She Sends Foundation is an organization focused on growing the sport of mountain biking among women and girls with a mission of connecting, supporting and inspiring them through the sport. We have helped fund several grassroots programs and organizations as well as national programs to help get more girls on bikes. Additionally, we hope that by growing a more connected community of female cyclists, we can encourage more women to consider trying the sport thus supporting its future growth.
I hope through the She Sends Foundation that I can help break down barriers to female participation in the sport. Mountain biking can have a very daunting entry point, but that is also why there is such an opportunity to make a difference. I know that it makes a difference for girls to show up to their first practice, ride or race and see representation from other female riders, coaches, and supporters.
Do you have any advice for girls who want to learn how to mountain bike?
Focus on the feeling. It’s so easy to get caught up in wanting to do things “right” that you can lose sight of what it feels like to be out riding. Don’t worry about things like clothing or your equipment setup — focus on finding trails that make you feel curious, ride buddies that make you feel capable and safe and challenges that excite you.
Is there anything you wish you could tell your younger self?
Perfect is the enemy of good.
While striving for excellence is a worthy and rewarding pursuit, you cannot live with an expectation that you can be perfect if you just work hard enough. Holding yourself hostage while you wait for “perfect” robs you of a whole lot of “good”. The truth is that there is a lot in life we cannot control and there is great joy to be found in things not working out exactly as we planned.
So be a good person, not a perfect one and find the good in letting life unfold!
Aside from your philanthropy efforts, what are your training goals this season?
I have big, audacious performance goals for this season, and credit Red Bull for helping me have the right plan in place to chase them! At the end of last season, I began working with a new coach and made many changes to my training program. This year I am going all in on getting back to fighting at the front of World Cup races. Of course, it is also an Olympic year, and I will be fighting hard to try to earn a spot on my second Olympic team to represent the USA in Paris!