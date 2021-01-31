Top 5 Kate Courtney Videos
© Emily Tidwell
Get to know Kate Courtney better through our favorite moments of hers on the bike.
Published on
Inspiration can strike at any moment. To celebrate the launch of Discover Your Wiiings in the United States and the start of a new year, we’re excited to look back on the moments and milestones that sparked that passion and drive within Kate Courtney.
Watch our five favorite videos with Courtney below and check out more Red Bull content and, if you're located in the United States, a chance to win an experience with the biker through Discover Your Wiiings.
Sound of Speed: Kate Courtney
Get immersed in Kate Courtney’s riding with her "Sound of Speed" edit, and take in the sights and sounds of a dramatic ride in Sedona, Arizona.
Man and machine
The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is a proving ground for cycling’s best. See how offseason preparation and willpower come together to power Courtney and other top riders.
Maximum drama
It all comes down to this — a battle for the world championship. The entire third season of "Fast Life" is a must-watch for Courtney fans, especially the season finale where Courtney battles for the world title.
Rob Meets Kate Courtney
Before Kate Courtney was a world champion, she was a recent Stanford University grad and U23 cycling hot-shot ready to shake up the cycling world. Throw things back to 2017, and catch an interview with Courtney conducted by English mountain biker Rob Warner.
Raps and pick-up lines with Kate Courtney
Courtney is in the fast lane on the bike, but can she handle her trivia? Watch as she answers rapid-fire general knowledge questions during the final 60 seconds of her workout.