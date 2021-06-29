Running
Kaylin Whitney Moves to a Different Beat
Track phenom, pro athlete, LGBTQ+ trailblazer, and now music video star. As she prepares to compete on the world’s biggest sporting stage, we celebrate Kaylin Whitney with video remix “At Night”.
With a resume that includes World Youth records in the 100m and 200m and a World U20 Championship gold, her promise has always been undeniable, but it wasn’t until she switched disciplines to 400m in 2019 that Kaylin started to make her professional breakthrough.
And now, six years after turning pro, she has run her fastest time of 50.29 in the 400m, and she chose the US Track & Field Trials as the place to do it. Finishing fifth, she has booked her flight to Japan and is finally getting the recognition she deserves and the pay-off for years of racing against the legacy of her youth.
By way of visual tribute, Red Bull partnered with house music label Defected Records and animator Parker Schmidt to reimagine and remix our 2017 video of Kaylin sprinting through the iconic rainbow LED tunnel in Birmingham, Alabama. As Pride month draws to a close, Kaylin prepares to take her talents to the world’s biggest sporting stage, where the next chapter of her story will unfold.
Whatever happens, one thing is for certain, she will continue to inspire the next generation of trailblazers for years to come, both on and off the track.
Video credit: “At Night” by Shakedown. Courtesy of Defected Records.