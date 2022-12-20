Keeping the skate industry in the hands of skateboarders

Skateboarders are some of the most dynamic people on the planet. We’re athletes, artists, students, community leaders, musicians, company owners, businessmen and women, all playing a unique expression in what it means to be a skateboarder.

Within these roles, skateboarders are in control of production, crafting media, creating companies and building brands, keeping intact the skater-owned and skater-operated industry necessary to support skaters and our communities. This is precisely why skateboarding and entrepreneurship go hand in hand. In taking it upon ourselves to combine our passion with our creativity and go beyond the board to commit to the new challenge of running a business; and because of it, we’re witnessing skateboarders create some of the best new brands in skateboarding.

Torey Pudwill © Seu Trinh

In this preservation of the industry being run by skateboarders for skateboarders, these entrepreneurs continue the promise that skateboarding is about supporting our community no matter the cost (literally) and that skateboarding’s legacy is opening the door for more skateboarders to be financially supported and with greater representation; as skaters of color, women and LGTBQ+ business owners enter the entrepreneurial fold in our GOODWORK series.

In this series, we highlight three skateboarders doing incredible things in the name of entrepreneurship. Skaters like Torey Pudwill and Thank You Skateboards who prove once again skateboarding companies thrive when in the hands of skateboarders. Companies like Lisa Whitaker’s Meow Skateboards , who’ve created a platform for women in skateboarding to impact the lives of millions of young girls. Finally, for our GOOD WORK series, we have the forever influential Alphonzo Rawls , who’s created a new celebration of skating with his Everybody Skates company. These amazing skateboarders put in the work on and off the board, and the results show.

01 Torey Pudwill & Thank You Skateboards

In our first episode of "GOOD WORK," our team follows Torey Pudwill to his Thank You Skateboards warehouse to see what it takes to be a CEO of a skater-run business. We see Torey’s passion for skateboarding evolve in new ways right before our eyes, from the business side of things to the actual creation of graphics and boards. As someone who has given so much to skateboarding, it’s remarkable to watch Torey evolve in this way to continue to support other skaters and skateboarding.

11 min Good Work Episode 1: Torey Pudwill & Thank You Skateboards

“That is the heart and soul of what I do – I don’t think there’s anything more core and true to the roots than starting a skateboard brand.”

Torey is one of the premier skateboarders of our generation. We’ve watched him grow up from a prodigy of legend Chad Muska to producing incredible video parts that have pushed the limits of skateboarding. He’s taken decades of skate knowledge from the industry and everything he’s known as an innovator to his company, Thank You Skateboards. As someone who owes everything he’s built (himself) from skateboarding, Torey’s created a company whose ethos is rooted in gratitude.

“Thank You wasn’t something that I started to get rich from, it wasn’t something I wanted to start to make it the biggest company out there,” Torey said. “My goal was to be accepted by skateboarding and have the brand become a staple in the game. To let people know, we’re here to stay.”

If you’ve ever had the chance to meet Torey, you know he’s one of those skaters who remains humble without sacrificing any enthusiasm. Joining forces with Daewon Song has brought his skate career full circle and onto the next chapter and we’re humbled to highlight his journey.

02 Lisa Whitaker & Meow Skateboards

In skateboarding, the ultimate measurement of success is the love and respect of your peers. However, what Lisa Whitaker has done with Meow Skateboards is nothing short of legacy. For as you will see in our second episode in our GOOD WORK series, without Lisa, women’s skateboarding (and skateboarding as a whole) wouldn’t be where it is today.

12 min Good Work Episode 2: Lisa Whitaker & Meow Skateboards In 2012, Lisa Whitaker created Meow Skateboards to fill a void in the skate industry — she and her crew saw little-to-no support for women's skateboarding.

“Lisa is the Mayor of girl skateboarding,” said Amy Caron, professional skateboarder and co-founder of Meow Skateboards. “She’s really changed the whole sport and made it super inclusive.”

While women have been in skateboarding since the very beginning, Meow skateboards was really the first of its kind, as the first board company in skateboarding to be all women owned and women led and with a skate team consisting only of women. Stacking video clips, shooting street photos, giving her riders creative freedom, the authenticity of Meow Skateboards is undeniable and a true force in skating.

“Lisa has always been the catalyst for women’s skateboarding, there was no doubt in my mind I was going to jump on board with her,” said Vanessa Torres, one of the most influential women pro skateboarders of all time.

It’s been ten years since the conception of Meow Skateboards, as Lisa and her crew of superstar skaters have helped create a place where women’s skateboarding can thrive. Thanks to Meow Skateboards, thousands of young girls will know they belong in skateboarding just as much as anyone. We look forward to continuing to see women ripping in the streets, stacking clips, creating brands and artwork without apology.

03 Alphonzo Rawls & Everybody Skates

With decades of skate influence, Alphonzo Rawls is a fabric of skate heritage for his innovation, timeless style, and creative influence. As a pioneering skateboarder of color, Alphonzo, aka “Alf” has always combined his technical prowess with a unique artistic style. He’s heralded as one of the skaters who could destroy any obstacle, from a backyard mini ramp, to 18 stair handrail, to the common curb.

13 min Good Work Episode 3: Alphonzo Rawls and #EVERYBODYSKATES Alphonzo "Alf" Rawls is best known for bringing a silky smooth street style to the vert during his career as a pro skater, an all terrain vehicle and a pioneer in skateboarding in more ways than one.

“Skateboarding has helped me in business in a couple of different ways,” said Alphonozo. “It taught me creativity and it allows me to think outside of the box and apply that out of the box thinking to run my business.”

Alphonzo embodies his attributes as a skater into who he is as a business owner. His brand, #EVERYBODYSKATES was born from a natural creative spark, where Alphonzo found himself creating graphics of celebrities skateboarding in pejorative and feel-good images. Fueled by the praise of his peers and demands from fans of his art, we learn in our third installment of GOOD WORK, they were saying similar things about his artwork that they did about his skating – we want more!

“I never intended it to be a brand,” said Alphonzo. “It started taking on a life of its own. I started getting a lot of followers asking me to put the designs I was creating on t-shirts. The buzz got a little too big to ignore and I caught the attention of Supreme here in LA.”

Alphonzo as a skater represented to young kids of color that they had a place in skateboarding or perhaps – that #EverybodySkates. And now, as an entrepreneur and business owner, Alphonzo continues to give back to skateboarding with his family run, skater owned and operated business. Alphonzo is truly one of those skateboarders every skater under 25 needs to go back and watch all his amazing skate footage and we thank him and his family for letting us behind the curtain of #EVERYBODYSKATES.