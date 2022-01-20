From ‘Awkward Black Girl’ to rap superstar: KenTheMan talks freestyle

KenTheMan’s music career mirrors Issa Rae’s rise in that both got their start rapping behind the steering wheel of a car.

For Rae, her Awkward Black Girl rap birthed a future Hollywood star. For Ken, a 2014 freestyle delivered while working DoorDash launched her life as a rap star. Since then, the Houston native, born Kentavia Miller, continues to see her songs go viral and her stock soar, earning praise from 2 Chainz, Snoop Dogg, and Cardi B along the way. And it was all done without any helping hands. She stacked her chips, surrounded herself with a team, and leaned on support from her fans. Which included her most ardent supporter, her father.

The title of her 2021 release, What’s My Name, isn’t a question. It’s a statement of Ken’s arrival as she mixes sexual innuendo with lyrical punches meant to grab listeners by the collar. Tracks like “Love Yourself” and “He Be Like,” whose video currently clocks in at nearly 800K views, prove Ken possesses the tools to become one of the greats.

Recently, we tapped in with her to get tips on the process of freestyling, how to handle writer’s block, and more. With her unshakeable confidence, Ken’s story serves to inspire and motivate aspiring artists to chase their dream.

KenTheMan 60s Freestyle 2022 2 © Michael Starghill

On self-confidence and betting on yourself:

“That's where it starts. A lot of people you know say, ‘It's hard. How did you do this?’ And literally, the only answer that I could give them is I believed in myself, and it sounds so cliche and so typical, but a lot of people don't understand how much they don't believe in themselves, you know what I'm saying? And it's not just having a cocky or arrogant attitude. That's not believing in yourself. Believing in yourself is literally putting all your eggs in whatever basket you feel like. It's your little success basket. And it's like not even really paying attention to it. I never felt like I took a risk. But looking back, I realize ‘I was on some risky shit.’” (Laughs)

On letting the beat build:

“It's sometimes spur of the moment. If I hear a beat, I let the beat guide me. I try to make a song that complements the beat and the beat that complements the song versus having this topic like ‘Oh, here's a beat I can use this topic on.’ I kinda mentally note topics. Or sometimes, I don't even mentally note topics. I just go in there and wing it.

“Usually, for these last two projects, I would go in the studio and my producer Bigg Cuz will make the beat. What’s so cool about Cuz making the beats is I'm right there. He builds the beats off of my flow changes sometimes and also the cadence and the delivery and the bar or something. I don't know if people notice but it's like you can hear my beats switch up but it's because we were in the moment making it or whatever and it's like it sparked another idea or sparked another flow change. So it's really just vibes. Vibes, how I'm feeling. I don't really go in there with topics unless I’m really stuck.”

KenTheMan 60s Freestyle 2022 3 © Michael Starghill

On saving and sacrificing for a year to self-fund her “He Be Like” video:

“I want a lot of artists to know that it's good and it feels so much better when you really can say that I saved up - it took a long time, but I saved up to make a video, you know, and I feel good about it because I paid for it. It was nobody that could hold my video. It was nobody that could tell me how to shoot my video.

Just be patient and realize that it's OK to go broke doing it. It literally took my last and then changed my life, too. For the first three months of the single, I couldn't do much. I couldn't have all these nice clothes or I couldn't have all these cute nails and I couldn't be the icon girl yet. But it's setting me up for a bigger picture and it's really about patience. That's the advice I would give. I went broke with it because I actually loved it so I didn't even feel like I went broke until I look back and be like ‘Damn, I ain’t have shit.’”

On her early penchant for penning bangers in the car:

“I used to stay with my dad, so a lot of my music career was in the car because I just felt like it was like a quiet space. I noticed how quick and how comfortable it was. It was secluded from everybody. Nobody can judge me. Nobody can hear me so I could say anything.

“I learned that with me, tight spaces work. It helped my mind not (be) scattered. It's something about a tight space like a car or closet or a booth or something that just makes my thought process a little more smoother. I wrote a lot of bangers in the car.”

KenTheMan 60s Freestyle 2022 4 © Michael Starghill

On her dad being one of her biggest fans:

“He’ll say, ‘Ken, I'm not gon’ lie and I’m not being biased, but you better than all these bitches.’ [laughter]

“He tries to start his sentence off with that every time. He wants me to know that he's not saying that just because I'm his daughter. He'll be like, ‘When I hear other people and then I hear your songs, I feel. It’s different.’ And that's something that feels good because I've heard stories of parents not actually being supportive with their careers.”

On how her chemistry with producer Big Cuz helps thwart writer’s block:

“I was a really shy artist once upon a time. I could not write in front of anybody. I would have to write it then bring it to the studio and record and I would still be shy. I knew I was barred up but I was just shy. He grew with me, and got me out of my shell.

Sometimes I get really discouraged in the studio because I can't think of nothing, right? He’s always with me. And that's a big thing with artist, engineer, producer chemistry. You don't need nobody in your ear like, ‘Come on, do this. You're thinking too much.’ He doesn't really come at me like that. He'd be like, ‘It's OK. Let's take a break.’ One time, we put on some videos and one time we watched a movie. One time, he called a masseuse to the studio. He really caters to my moods. He knows I'm good so he'll be like, ‘Don't beat yourself up. Every day’s not gonna be your day’ and I really respect him for that.”

KenTheMan 60s Freestyle 2022 5 © Michael Starghill

On being selected for a "60 Second Freestyle" episode:

“It’s crazy that it was me. Like, I get to do the freestyle. It's a very big accomplishment knowing that a corporation as big as Red Bull that everybody knows...You can walk up to a baby in the street and be like, ‘What your momma be drinking in the morning?’ That baby will be like ‘Red Bull.’

So it's crazy to know that was seen by the Red Bull team. It keeps me going. It's a very beautiful thing and I'm so privileged and so honored and grateful that I was chosen. And it's also something that I actually do. I rap. ”