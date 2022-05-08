Digital Artist Known for creates keys to the Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull Motorsports
Known for is a digital artist and tech nerd from New Zealand that has had his work featured at Sotheby’s, Art Basel Miami, and Burningman as well as many Galleries and Magazines. He finds his inspiration in brands, talent, and collaborations and in teaming up with Red Bull Guest House to create an experience that speaks to Miami and Racing, he found all three.
Featuring a thoughtfully chosen guest list of industry leaders, artists, athletes, culture shapers and race fans alike, Red Bull Guest House Miami is reimagined to celebrate motorsports heritage and the nostalgic feeling of what made the scene around this highest class of international Grand Prix racing so unique during the sport’s 1960s and 1970s golden era where the cars were small, quick and loud. Red Bull Guest House Miami takes from these roaring times in sport, fashion and culture to put a new spin on off-track festivities and challenge the status quo of modern racing lifestyle itself - just as U.S. fans' interest in Grand Prix racing continues to grow.
By using the Miami Grand Prix as a backdrop, Jordan Lister, an NFT designer at Knownforstudio, took the artist's light-hearted approach to this project. He focused on using vibrant colors, dynamic movement, and themes that blend the energy and positivity of Miami culture and a weekend of racing. "Red Bull as a brand is known for lifting up athletes and artists and it's such a privilege to collaborate officially on the creation of their first-ever NFT. There are few lifestyle brands that share an ecosystem for both your hobbies and interests throughout such a vast extension of your lifespan. This is why I'm very enthusiastic about this Knownforstudio x Red Bull NFT to release during Red Bull Guest House in Miami this May."
Keen observers will notice the references to podiums, flags, and keys in the custom artwork. The keys are minted on the Tezos blockchain and supported by NFT wallet provider, Bitski.
The Golden Key was inspired by motorsports heritage and represents a new era of racing lifestyle.
The Red Bull Guest House Friday Key celebrates an unforgettable night at Red Bull Guest House. The gorgeous key sits atop a podium and features elements inspired by Miami’s Latin music heritage, as well as stunning floral arrangements inspired by the work of Colombian/Israeli visual artist and Art Director Orly Anan.
The Saturday Key celebrates an unforgettable night of automotive-inspired electronic music. The sleek key sits atop a podium and features lasers, speakers, and other elements inspired by the intersection of electronic music and car culture.
The glittering Red Bull Guest House Sunday Key sits atop a podium and features disco balls, palm trees, and other elements inspired by the immersive futuristic disco dance experience.
Together, Red Bull and Known for are pushing the boundaries of what is technically possible in the digital creative spaces. The Red Bull Guest House Keys are not only collectibles, they also open doors to experiences, and serve as a continuous link between the physical and digital spaces for those who have earned wings and those ready to liftoff.