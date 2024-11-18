© Red Bull Records
Kofi delivers 11-track concept album: "Pettyboy"
Listen to his new single “Say I Won’t” and watch the official music video on Red Bull Records.
Toronto-born quadruple-threat – rapper, singer-songwriter, producer, and professional volleyball player – Kofi released his third studio album on Red Bull Records. Comprised of eleven tracks, "Pettyboy" is a concept project that encapsulates the full range of emotions that come with a toxic relationship. Told from the POV of Kofi’s alter ego, the songs touch on themes of desire, commitment, and self-worth as he bares it all and holds nothing back. The standout track, “Say I Won’t” is an R&B slow jam that sees Kofi challenging his partner to say he won’t leave her for “a couple girls waiting on me right now.”
“‘Pettyboy’ is my get back album. All the things I should’ve done in my last relationship but didn’t. All the times I held my tongue, this is what I should’ve said," Kofi shares.
While it’s petty at its core, the album is also an ode to his hometown Toronto. Cold, toxic, and beautiful, he blends defining sounds from the city into a multi-genre love letter. Working with writers and producers plucked straight from the scene, including SLMN (YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Mariah Carey) and King Fisher (K Camp, Central Cee, NLE Choppa), Kofi gives Toronto the spotlight it deserves.
"Pettyboy" is an exploration of Kofi’s unapologetic behavior in another reality. From the top, he leans into raw rap verses on “PNC” like, “Don’t ask me to be romantic, girl that’s hopeless.” A string of singles that outline a shaky relationship follow, including the Afrobeats favorite, “Impatient,” and the addictive hip-hop joint, “We Don’t Make Sense.” There’s no wondering what “I Got Options Too,” is about when he croons “It’s not me it’s you,” leading into the ultimate toxic closer, “Wait On Me,” with empty promises in his lyrics, “Girl I promise I’ll change.”
An accomplished musician and professional volleyball player, Kofi is a multi-hyphenate in every sense of the word. His skills on the court earned him a spot on the Canadian Team’s Olympic roster last year, and currently he’s playing for the top flight of professional French Volleyball teams in Séte, France. Kofi has worked tirelessly throughout his athletic career to remain an irreplaceable player, and as a 6’8” blocker with one of the most impressive verticals in the league, he’s certainly earned the title. With the season in full swing and his third album out now, there's nothing Kofi can't do.