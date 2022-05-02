Kolohe Andino recently underwent a significant metamorphosis. The boy we’ve known as “Brother” for so long transformed his entire approach to life, surfing and competing over a tumultuous couple of years of the pandemic. With competition on the WSL Championship Tour on hold, Kolohe took advantage of the downtime and used it to mature into a more thoughtful, creative, and dynamic human.

In that time, Kolohe went through some big changes: Gained a new major sponsor, battled back from injury, moved houses in San Clemente, took a big trip to Tokyo, became a dad for the first time, and made the surf film of the year out of a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Indonesia with his best friends, Reckless Isolation .

Right at the beginning of his transformation, we convinced Kolohe to come sit down with us and our cameras. It was instantly clear he had a new perspective on life and surfing. We had him over to a neutral location with little provided detail of what we wanted to talk about, and in one of the first signs of his newfound maturity he showed up on time with panache, style and an entirely new tone. He was enthusiastic. Earnest. Even charming and funny. And excited to convey the things that were firing him up about life and surfing. Not exactly what we were expecting. But a welcome surprise.

Kolohe Andino, interviewed in February 2021 for In Plain Sight. © Blake Myers On the road with Kolohe Andino and crew. © Jacob Vanderwork Kolohe and Dino Andino, at home at Lowers, winter 2021. © Jacob Vanderwork A brief moment in time with Kolohe Andino. © Jacob Vanderwork

Over the course of that afternoon back in 2021, Kolohe gave us a unique look into the key things shaping his growth: from a revitalized interest in music and surf films, to his love of road trips up north and excitement about starting his own big family. His tone remains critical and opinionated, but refined and full of care for surfing and the direction it’s headed and how he hopes his Reckless Isolation project would lead by example.

Kolohe's tone remains critical and opinionated, but refined and full of care for surfing and the direction it’s headed. Travis Ferré

Kolohe as a grom was challenged with the responsibility of being a competitive surf phenom at a very young age. His dad, Dino Andino, gave him experiences and opportunities to surf the world with superstars like Taj Burrow, Chris Ward, and Andy Irons as soon as he had a passport. It didn’t take long to realize Kolohe had the talent to make a career out of these opportunities. From that age on he was under the surf world’s microscope, like it or not. And sometimes that brought opportunities and success while other times it led to competitive meltdowns and personal frustration in and out of a jersey. A dark place for a smiley So-Cal grommet to be and a time in his life that is now behind him.

This interview, conducted in February 2021, is one of the first that conveys an entirely new and matured Kolohe at peace with his former path and excited about where he’s headed. Appreciative of the journey, but ready to transition into his next form. And lucky for us, we have that very moment on tape, preserved in black-and-white amber.

On lockdown no more, Kolohe Andino in Hawaii. © Ryan Miller A fresh outlook on life, and a fresh set of stickers on his board. © Trevor Moran Kolohe Andino at Haleiwa, 2022. © Ryan Miller