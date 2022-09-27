Kota the Friend
© Eddie Baldasaro
Music

An introspective 60 Second Freestyle with Kota the Friend

Watch Kota the Friend Red bring lyrical heat on Red Bull 60 Second Freestyle and learn about how Brooklyn has helped shape who he is.
By Magi Camaj
5 min readPublished on
When you think of Kota the Friend, you can't help but think of a man from Brooklyn who possesses a West Coast spirit. His calming energy speaks for itself, as his music career is undeniably inspiring to those who strive to become in tune with themselves. When we take a look at the progression of his songwriting, the storytelling leaves us in awe.
His recent release, "MEMO," is a beautiful representation of what Kota stands for. It is clear that he dives deep into his spirit to tell stories filled with real life experiences. Opening up "MEMO" with "365 DAYS OF PEACE," he immediately reveals the depth of his emotional intelligence. This intellect will be shared with new audiences as he embarks on tour across Europe and Australia.
Kota the Friend recently did a Red Bull 60 Second Freestyle session and the conversation we had with him was enlightening, to say the least. It was filled with tips for rising artists, the influence of Brooklyn on his life and the art of freestyling, all while digging deep into his emotions. He undoubtedly motivates upcoming artists to follow their dreams when it comes to pursuing music by showing them to never lose sight of their authentic selves.

Bringing a healing energy to Brooklyn through his music:

New York has a certain energy and I feel like I always had a different energy: like a calmer energy. I always wanted to visit the West Coast as a kid because of the palm trees and the beach. That was always kind of my vibe. When it came to hip-hop, I did the same thing. I was heavily inspired by people like Jay-Z and Biggie and a lot of New York rappers just because I'm from here. I feel like I bring some of that beach town West Side vibe to the city.

Kota the Friend
Kota the Friend
© Eddie Baldasaro

How Brooklyn shaped him as an artist:

Brooklyn just makes you tough. It gives you thick skin. I feel like we were able to explore a lot growing up. We would get on a train. We weren't living in places where we had to be in cars all the time. In other places, where people grew up that weren't big cities like NYC, you always needed somebody to bring you here and bring you there. When we were kids, we were able to get around the whole city at young ages. I feel like we were just exposed to different things at a younger age.

There were so many experiences in Brooklyn. They were good and bad. One experience that sticks with me about my neighborhood is just being around the neighborhood kids and opening the fire hydrant in the summer. Everybody came together. I remember the togetherness of the neighborhood that doesn't exist like it used to. Social media plays a part in that. Community was a very big thing back in the day. People came together and it's something that I'll never forget. This all shaped me as an artist.

His current inspirations:

Right now, what inspires me is just life. Things that are happening in my life. My personal life, trying to improve as a person, as a father figure and how I can be the best version of myself.

You can't control what goes on in the outside world, so it's always best to control what's inside of you.
Kota the Friend

The battle between the internal vs. the external:

When you fix the internal, the external kind of figures itself out. When you're solid in your foundation, which is inside of you, which is all you can really control, you're set. You can't control what goes on in the outside world, so it's always best to control what's inside of you. Figure out what's going on inside of you, so that you can be solid no matter what happens in the external world.

Kota the Friend
Kota the Friend
© Eddie Baldasaro

How to cure writer's block:

When I have writer's block, I try to just stop and live. Nature inspires me. I like going on trips by myself. It helps me reconnect with me...just as you would with a friend or girlfriend. I like to give myself that energy so that, hopefully, I could get in a better space.

Freestyling as an art:

Freestyling is the backbone of hip-hop. It's how it started. Hip-hop and rap don’t exist without freestyling. That's the origin of the genre. When I think of freestyling, I think of us being in junior high school, getting in a circle, and doing boom bap on the lunch table. Everyone would just get their bars off.

Tips for rising artists:

Work and don't expect anybody to save you. Just really put in the work and add on to that. To be successful nowadays, you will need a lot more than talent and a gift. It's the age of the internet where anyone can be an artist, so to stand out, you have to really be yourself and over exaggerate who you are. Bring who you are to the forefront. People need other people to connect to. Really embrace yourself and really put in the hours. You have to put in so much work to be seen and noticed that it's kind of ridiculous. I don't know if I would tell my kids to do this. For their mental health, I'm not sure I would tell my kids to forget everything and work, but that's what you have to do to make it. You have to put your entire soul into it.

Music