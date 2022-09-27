An introspective 60 Second Freestyle with Kota the Friend
Bringing a healing energy to Brooklyn through his music:
New York has a certain energy and I feel like I always had a different energy: like a calmer energy. I always wanted to visit the West Coast as a kid because of the palm trees and the beach. That was always kind of my vibe. When it came to hip-hop, I did the same thing. I was heavily inspired by people like Jay-Z and Biggie and a lot of New York rappers just because I'm from here. I feel like I bring some of that beach town West Side vibe to the city.
How Brooklyn shaped him as an artist:
Brooklyn just makes you tough. It gives you thick skin. I feel like we were able to explore a lot growing up. We would get on a train. We weren't living in places where we had to be in cars all the time. In other places, where people grew up that weren't big cities like NYC, you always needed somebody to bring you here and bring you there. When we were kids, we were able to get around the whole city at young ages. I feel like we were just exposed to different things at a younger age.
His current inspirations:
Right now, what inspires me is just life. Things that are happening in my life. My personal life, trying to improve as a person, as a father figure and how I can be the best version of myself.
You can't control what goes on in the outside world, so it's always best to control what's inside of you.
The battle between the internal vs. the external:
When you fix the internal, the external kind of figures itself out. When you're solid in your foundation, which is inside of you, which is all you can really control, you're set. You can't control what goes on in the outside world, so it's always best to control what's inside of you. Figure out what's going on inside of you, so that you can be solid no matter what happens in the external world.
How to cure writer's block:
When I have writer's block, I try to just stop and live. Nature inspires me. I like going on trips by myself. It helps me reconnect with me...just as you would with a friend or girlfriend. I like to give myself that energy so that, hopefully, I could get in a better space.
Freestyling as an art:
Freestyling is the backbone of hip-hop. It's how it started. Hip-hop and rap don’t exist without freestyling. That's the origin of the genre. When I think of freestyling, I think of us being in junior high school, getting in a circle, and doing boom bap on the lunch table. Everyone would just get their bars off.
Tips for rising artists:
Work and don't expect anybody to save you. Just really put in the work and add on to that. To be successful nowadays, you will need a lot more than talent and a gift. It's the age of the internet where anyone can be an artist, so to stand out, you have to really be yourself and over exaggerate who you are. Bring who you are to the forefront. People need other people to connect to. Really embrace yourself and really put in the hours. You have to put in so much work to be seen and noticed that it's kind of ridiculous. I don't know if I would tell my kids to do this. For their mental health, I'm not sure I would tell my kids to forget everything and work, but that's what you have to do to make it. You have to put your entire soul into it.