Welcome to Kris Bryant’s Baseball Paradise

As a kid growing up in Las Vegas, Kris Bryant loved hitting balls with his dad Mike, a former minor league player in the Boston Red Sox organization. Mike, who went on to be a hitting coach, estimates Kris may have spent half his childhood hitting balls. They had a cage attached to their house and this is where batting practice sessions went down.

“The very first day I threw to him live, he was five years old, and he barreled it up,” said Mike. “It went 150 feet. He’s five! Nobody does that.”

Father and son love reminiscing how having the cage outside was like Christmas all year round.

“His mom and her brother were the ones who put the cage up,” the elder Bryant continued. “Kris and his brother would be waiting in the doorway of the garage when I was done with my last lesson. They were waiting with their helmets on, run out and fight for who gets to hit first. He loved it. He was out there every day.”

They tell the story that 9 or 9:30 pm was the cut off to stop hitting, since neighbors started to get to bed. The netting to the cage had holes in it and Kris would try to accurately hit balls through the net, which would of course fly across the street and hit the houses.

“It was dangerous all around,” said Mike. “Him and his brother played catch in the street one day and threw a ball through a neighbor’s window. So I wrote them a note to tell me how much the window cost.”

I think it’s huge to change your environment when you’re training because it keeps things fresh, it keeps me focused and at the end of the day, you want to do things that are fun. Kris Bryant

Breaking neighborhood windows and scattering away. This was a baseball life.

So it was a bit of a flashback as Kris recently got a chance to go back in time into a baseball fun zone and attempt to break targets, and test his fielding and throwing skills. It was a whimsical experience where adulthood froze in time and he was five years old again.

In re-imagining baseball, a one-of-a-kind immersive obstacle course in a secret Chicago warehouse brought a new wrinkle to Kris’ training and practice routine – think baseball + video game = modern twist.

Check out the behind-the-scenes build of the fun zone and the work that went into it.

Kris Bryant gets ready to take on the Red Bull course © Mike Killion / Red Bull Content Pool Kris Bryant steps up to the plate as a film crew follows © Mike Killion / Red Bull Content Pool Kris Bryant and Paige Halstead talk shop on the Red Bull course © Mike Killion / Red Bull Content Pool Kris Bryant fields and throws to the target © Mike Killion / Red Bull Content Pool Kris Bryant tests his swing on the Red Bull course © Mike Killion / Red Bull Content Pool A perfect catch by Kris Bryant © Mike Killion / Red Bull Content Pool Kris Bryant signature jersey © Mike Killion / Red Bull Content Pool

First up was the power challenge, where Kris’ objective was to hit and shatter the targets in front of him, which would earn him extra time to take on the next competition. That would be the accuracy challenge, testing Kris’ ability to hit through diamond targets suspended in the air. The finale was a fielding and throwing challenge, where Kris scooped up line drives hit by former softball star and current TikTok creator Paige Halstead . He then had to throw accurately at flashing targets.

“It actually brought back memories of me growing up,” Bryant said. “Me and my dad used to play ‘hit the target’ in our batting cage in my backyard. My dad would put an empty bucket at home plate and we’d throw from the outfield and try to get it in the bucket. Very satisfying when you actually hit the target! I think it’s huge to change your environment when you’re training because it keeps things fresh, it keeps me focused and at the end of the day, you want to do things that are fun.”