Kriss Kyle’s BMX and mountain bike videos will take your breath away

This selection of Kriss Kyle's best videos showcase the amazing talent, creativity and style the Scottish rider displays, wherever he happens to be riding. Whether it's watching him on the streets of Denmark to the mad made-up world of Kaleidoscope , you won’t be able to drag your eyes from the screen.

Kriss Kyle has been pushing the boundaries of BMX for a decade © Rutger Pauw/Red Bull Content Pool

1. Kriss Kyle’s Kaleidoscope

26 min Kriss Kyle's Kaleidoscope Kriss Kyle performs a number of world-first tricks in an ever-changing environment designed to deceive.

Trippy visuals and unreal tricks, optical illusions and mind-bending skills; Kaleidoscope has all this and more. A creative and crazy approach to BMX, it showcases Kyle’s creativity and skill, and you’ll find yourself watching this video again and again.

2. Out of Season

25 min Kriss Kyle: Out of Season Watch as Kriss transitions from BMX to all-around bike athlete in classic British winter weather.

Kyle swaps his BMX for a mountain bike in Out of Season as he travels to Wales to attempt tricks rarely seen on a mountain bike and gets wild in an all-out trail riding edit. The skills he has perfected over years of BMXing are transferred seamlessly on to a custom-built North Shore trail where there are wooded features aplenty.

3. Land of Everyday Wonder

Kriss Kyle getting dizzy in Denmark © Esben Zøllner Olesen / Red Bull Content Pool

This is Denmark as you’ve never seen it, and probably won’t ever again. Kyle gives his own take on travel with a film that showcases the amazing riding opportunities that are there – if you’re as skilled as he is. So expect paragliding landings and model village venues, rooftop tricks and canal-side antics aplenty.

4. Wallrides

5 min Wallride Road Trip Kriss Kyle travels from Scotland to Lyon, riding the best walls he can find.

From Edinburgh in Scotland to Lyon, France, this video is all about finding the best wallrides possible, then riding them full gas. Kyle is joined by Alex Donnachie for this road trip adventure, covering a week of new spots and creative skills across the UK and France.

5. Dropping in on Dubai

5 min Dropping in on Dubai Watch Kriss Kyle jump from a helicopter onto the roof of Burj Al Arab in Dubai – on his BMX bike.

When an edit starts with the rider dropping out of a helicopter onto a ramp on top of a helipad cantilevered off the side of a 700ft (321m) hotel in sun-drenched Dubai, you know it’s going to be a good one. And this video from Kyle just keeps getting better from there.

6. Riding Shotgun - Toronto

13 min Toronto park sessions In Toronto, Kriss Kyle meets up with Drew Bezanson, one of the world’s most progressive BMX park riders.

Riding Shotgun was Kyle’s very own series where he traveled the world to ride and chew the fat with some of the best BMX freestylers on the planet. The series featured four episodes. Featured above is first episode from Toronto in Canada, where Kyle spends some bike time with Drew Bezanson .

Check out the other blinding locations and skilled-up riding from Kyle's Riding Shotgun series:

7. Raw 100

2 min Kriss Kyle No music, no slo-mo – enjoy the undiluted sight and sounds of BMXer Kriss Kyle as he gets some practise in.

What can you do in 100 seconds? Kyle can show you smooth style and incredible skills on his home turf of Unit 23, the indoor skate park that’s both his local and where he honed his craft.

8. Badlands

6 min Badlands Kriss Kyle and friends tackle BMX in South West Africa.

This is what you call an epic road trip; 4,000 miles through the deserts and mountains of South West Africa, through South Africa and into Namibia. Uncharted ride spots, off-the-scale riding, and some of the best riders in the world; Alex Kennedy, Greg Illingworth, Russ Barone and Sergio Layos – and, of course, our very own Kyle.

9. 90 Percent Luck

7 min 90 percent luck Pro BMX rider Kriss Kyle pushes himself to nail a pair of innovative lines at his local warehouse BMX park.

What goes into the seamless flow of tricks that Kyle is famous for? He says 90 percent luck, 10 percent skill. We say it’s the other way around plus a whole load of practice.

This video is part of the Raditudes series, and gives you a glimpse into the process Kyle goes through to get that seemingly effortless style he has. Spoiler: it’s not quite effortless, but it is very impressive. And if this isn’t enough Kriss Kyle radness for you, check out his second Raditudes video for more.

10. StreetDome

3 min Kriss Kyle christens StreetDome Kriss Kyle christens Denmark's newest skatepark StreetDome.

When you’re a rider as good as Kyle, you get opportunities – such as the chance to have four days to yourself, before anyone else, at the brand new StreetDome skate park in Haderslev, Denmark. This edit is the spectacular result.

11. Three Day Metro Pass - Milan

4 min Three Day Metro Pass – Milan Join Kriss Kyle, Felix Prangenberg and Jordan Godwin as they search out Milan’s best spots.

What do you get if you take some of the best BMX riders in the world, an awesome city, a public transit system and only three days to get the best shots they can? Three Day Metro Pass of course.

In this episode, Kyle joins Jordon Godwin and Felix Prangenberg to find out what Milan, the fashion capital of Italy has to offer those whose style is based around tricks and terrain rather than haute couture. You can also check out Kyle in another Three Day Metro Pass adventure in Lisbon, Portugal .