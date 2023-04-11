Kriss Kyle’s BMX and mountain bike videos will take your breath away

This selection of Kriss Kyle's best videos showcase the amazing talent, creativity and style the Scottish rider displays, wherever he happens to be riding. Whether it's watching him on the streets of Denmark to the mad made-up world of Kaleidoscope, you won’t be able to drag your eyes from the screen.
Trippy visuals and unreal tricks, optical illusions and mind-bending skills; Kaleidoscope has all this and more. A creative and crazy approach to BMX, it showcases Kyle’s creativity and skill, and you’ll find yourself watching this video again and again.
2. Out of Season
25 min
Kriss Kyle: Out of Season
Watch as Kriss transitions from BMX to all-around bike athlete in classic British winter weather.
Kyle swaps his BMX for a mountain bike in Out of Season as he travels to Wales to attempt tricks rarely seen on a mountain bike and gets wild in an all-out trail riding edit. The skills he has perfected over years of BMXing are transferred seamlessly on to a custom-built North Shore trail where there are wooded features aplenty.
3. Land of Everyday Wonder
This is Denmark as you’ve never seen it, and probably won’t ever again. Kyle gives his own take on travel with a film that showcases the amazing riding opportunities that are there – if you’re as skilled as he is. So expect paragliding landings and model village venues, rooftop tricks and canal-side antics aplenty.
4. Wallrides
5 min
Wallride Road Trip
Kriss Kyle travels from Scotland to Lyon, riding the best walls he can find.
From Edinburgh in Scotland to Lyon, France, this video is all about finding the best wallrides possible, then riding them full gas. Kyle is joined by Alex Donnachie for this road trip adventure, covering a week of new spots and creative skills across the UK and France.
5. Dropping in on Dubai
5 min
Dropping in on Dubai
Watch Kriss Kyle jump from a helicopter onto the roof of Burj Al Arab in Dubai – on his BMX bike.
When an edit starts with the rider dropping out of a helicopter onto a ramp on top of a helipad cantilevered off the side of a 700ft (321m) hotel in sun-drenched Dubai, you know it’s going to be a good one. And this video from Kyle just keeps getting better from there.
6. Riding Shotgun - Toronto
13 min
Toronto park sessions
In Toronto, Kriss Kyle meets up with Drew Bezanson, one of the world’s most progressive BMX park riders.
Riding Shotgun was Kyle’s very own series where he traveled the world to ride and chew the fat with some of the best BMX freestylers on the planet. The series featured four episodes. Featured above is first episode from Toronto in Canada, where Kyle spends some bike time with Drew Bezanson.
Check out the other blinding locations and skilled-up riding from Kyle's Riding Shotgun series:
This is what you call an epic road trip; 4,000 miles through the deserts and mountains of South West Africa, through South Africa and into Namibia. Uncharted ride spots, off-the-scale riding, and some of the best riders in the world; Alex Kennedy, Greg Illingworth, Russ Barone and Sergio Layos – and, of course, our very own Kyle.
9. 90 Percent Luck
7 min
90 percent luck
Pro BMX rider Kriss Kyle pushes himself to nail a pair of innovative lines at his local warehouse BMX park.
What goes into the seamless flow of tricks that Kyle is famous for? He says 90 percent luck, 10 percent skill. We say it’s the other way around plus a whole load of practice.
This video is part of the Raditudes series, and gives you a glimpse into the process Kyle goes through to get that seemingly effortless style he has. Spoiler: it’s not quite effortless, but it is very impressive. And if this isn’t enough Kriss Kyle radness for you, check out his second Raditudes video for more.
When you’re a rider as good as Kyle, you get opportunities – such as the chance to have four days to yourself, before anyone else, at the brand new StreetDome skate park in Haderslev, Denmark. This edit is the spectacular result.
11. Three Day Metro Pass - Milan
4 min
Three Day Metro Pass – Milan
Join Kriss Kyle, Felix Prangenberg and Jordan Godwin as they search out Milan’s best spots.
What do you get if you take some of the best BMX riders in the world, an awesome city, a public transit system and only three days to get the best shots they can? Three Day Metro Pass of course.
In this episode, Kyle joins Jordon Godwin and Felix Prangenberg to find out what Milan, the fashion capital of Italy has to offer those whose style is based around tricks and terrain rather than haute couture. You can also check out Kyle in another Three Day Metro Pass adventure in Lisbon, Portugal.