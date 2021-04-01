KVYREN Takes on Red Bull Mystery Pack

Part of this story Mystery Pack View All Episodes

KVYREN

It takes endless hours in the studio to truly master music production. For Brianna Karen Farruggio, better known simply as KVYREN, her endless hustle comes from a very simple motivation.

“You definitely have to have that passion, it's just fun,” she says. “You just go somewhere and just do fun stuff. I love to bang on things and do crazy funky stuff.”

It was that desire that led the 20-something beat maker to move from Philadelphia to Los Angeles. It also drove collaborations with Tierra Whack that quickly allowed her to quit her day job in favor of making music full time. But while KVYREN confesses a special affection for early 2000 club music, it’s a sense of sonic curiosity that has allowed her to navigate her rapidly rising career. Current sounds she’s exploring include everything from 808s to sampling Tibetan singing bowls—a surprise addition to a recent session that she’s excited to experiment with further.

She describes her experience filming an episode of Red Bull Mystery Pack as pure joy. In a little over an hour, the producer was given ten sounds and—with no planning, created a fully-fleshed out track that stands up to any of her previous projects. An intimidating challenge? Yes, for sure. However for KVYREN, it’s the challenging experiences that lead to the most growth.

“Red Bull definitely give me an open mind,” she says, smiling through a glitchy Zoom connection. “That definitely applies to life as well as just having an open mind in music. You can do anything.”

How has your relationship with producing changed since you moved into doing it fulltime?

I've started to realize that music is so much more than a laptop. I just bought a kalimba, and, before yesterday, I didn't even know what a kalimba was! I think once you start getting into those subcategories and wanting to expand your mind and your knowledge, that's when you start really reaching. You're no longer a beat maker, now you're a producer because you're starting to really step into all those subcategories and get creative, and play instruments, and find new percussion things like kalimbas. I'm definitely a curious person. People should ask more questions.

What was it like to produce on the fly during the Mystery Pack session?

It was literally the most fun I've probably ever had! And it’s like the most fun thing I've probably done in my career. There were a lot of random sounds, but I really loved it because even though the sounds were random, they really reminded me of like stuff I would hear in early 2000s music. Maybe that's just me, because I just love early 2000s music so much. Maybe I'm manifesting it everywhere. There was like a bird, which was one of the really random ones. The voice and beautiful meditation was really cool. You could hear water falling. And then there was a piano sound—it was very island-y.

Were there references you had in mind while you were working?

I really love Timbaland so much. There was this one sound in there that like really made me think of him a lot. Timbaland will take tonal sounds and make percussive rhythms out of them.

When was the moment the track started coming together?

Once you get the hi-hat down. I feel like that sets the rhythm for everything and then once the bass is down, I added the 808. I really feel this, this is dope!

But honestly, it was easier than I thought it would be. Red Bull definitely taught me that anything can be an element in your music. You can take a voice and pitch it all the way up. And then instead of it being a word, now it’s a hi-hat. Red Bull definitely give me an open mind. That open mind definitely applies to life as well just having an open mind in music... You can do anything.

Have you always had that attitude?

I feel like [I’ve] worked on my spirituality a lot—and just trying to be a better person. Just trying to be my highest self and figure out what that is… Applying that open mindset and that positive mindset to my music [has] definitely opened up my creativity.

How do you handle feeling stuck?

Just listening to music. And then sometimes if I'm really stuck, I just need to go out with my friends, and completely forget about music entirely, and skateboard. Then I'll come back and now I have a fresh mindset. That always helps me. You need that cut off and then come back. Now I have new ears and a new mindset and a new mentality for the same thing that I can take in a new direction. I'm really trying to teach myself this, where am I spirituality ties into my career. Don't overthink.

What are you working on next?

I've been working a lot with Tierra Whack. I'm really very excited for that.

Any bucket music goals?

I just want to make as much music as possible—be in studios, all the time. I feel like I'm just starting to really achieve some of the things that I've never really thought I'd be able to do, like make music and think about music 24/7. I just want to make music with everyone. As much music as I can. Like crazy stuff… It's just fun when you're in the studio and you're creating, and then you listen back and you're like, ‘Wow this sounds so good I can't believe I made this!’ I just want to have that feeling 24/7.