Queralt Castellet performs during Laax Open World Cup in Laax, Switzerland on January 15, 2022.
© Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool
Freeskiing

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Laax Open

Europe's renowned snowsports contest is scheduled to run January 18–22 and with freeski slopestyle on the schedule, it's set to be the most action-packed Laax Open to date.
By Alastair Spriggs
4 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Laax Open

Europe's most prestigious snowboard contest, the Laax Open, is expanding by opening its doors to freeski.

Switzerland

Anna Gasser

With a cupboard full of silverware, Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser is the shining star of a new generation of female freestylers.

AustriaAustria

Mark McMorris

Canada’s snowboarding world champion Mark McMorris is one of the most decorated and successful athletes in the sport’s competitive history.

CanadaCanada

Marcus Kleveland

A regular winner in Slopestyle and Big Air events, Norway's Marcus Klevelend was the first ever snowboarder to complete a quad cork 1800 in competition.

NorwayNorway

Nick Goepper

A freeskiing champion with multiple X Games gold medals, Nick Goepper learned his skills on artificial grass jumps at home in Indiana.

United StatesUnited States

Fabian Bösch

A two-time world champion, Swiss freeskier Fabian Bösch has also made a name for himself away from the competition slopes.

SwitzerlandSwitzerland

Mathilde Gremaud

One of the world's very best freeskiers, Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud was the first-ever female to successfully land a Switch Double Cork 1440.

SwitzerlandSwitzerland

Scotty James

The youngest Australian to ever compete at the Winter Games, Australian snowboarder Scotty James has dominated the halfpipe event for more than a decade.

AustraliaAustralia

Valentino Guseli

Australian halfpipe sensation Valentino Guseli looks set for a big future with some head-turning results already achieved in his young career.

AustraliaAustralia

Hailey Langland

Hailey Langland is young snowboard Slopestyle and Big Air prodigy from Southern California, USA, who was a World Cup winner at just 14 years of age.

United StatesUnited States

Queralt Castellet

One of the world's very best snowboarders, Spaniard Queralt Castellet is a fierce competitor both on and off the slopes.

SpainSpain

Mitsuki Ono

Known for her massive spins and clean style, Japanese snowboarder Mitsuki Ono has emerged as one of the rising stars on the halfpipe scene.

JapanJapan

Tess Ledeux

One of the most consistent performers on the slopestyle scene, French skier Tess Ledeux is the youngest-ever freeski world champion.

FranceFrance

Summary

  1. 1
    Slopestyle contests
  2. 2
    Halfpipe contests
The countdown to the Laax Open, Europe’s most anticipated snowsports competition, is officially on. From January 18 to 22, the Swiss Alps will host 300 of the world’s top snowboarders – and now freeskiers will join the party for the very first time. With the event fast approaching, it’s time to take a look at who’s competing and, more importantly, who’s projected to win
01

Slopestyle contests

Year after year, slopestyle continues to prove that it’s one of the most exciting snowsports disciplines in the world.

Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Though the overall standard is sky-high, and any competitor could win on any given day, there are a number of standout riders who often frequent the podium. Firstly, past winners will be attempting to defend their legacy. Riders like America’s Sean Fitzsimmons (2022) and Chris Corning (2019), as well as Sweden’s Niklas Mattsson (2021), all still have what it takes to earn top spot.
Then of course you have the perennial podium-toppers, such as Canada's Mark McMorris and Norway's Marcus Kleveland.
Stack these riders up against Olympic champions like China’s Yu Siming and young guns like Canada’s Truth Smith, and you have one of the heaviest-hitting competitions in modern-day snowboarding.
Anna Gasser performs during Laax Open World Cup in Laax, Switzerland on January 14, 2022.

Anna Gasser will be hoping to go one better after taking second last year

© Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle

While the women’s field is equally as stacked, a group of usual suspects are expected to crack the finals. Americans like Jamie Anderson (who won in 2021) and fan-favourite Hailey Langland, as well as Japanese powerhouse Reira Iwabuchi, are among those riders.
However, like in 2022, all eyes will be on the match-up between Austrian megastar Anna Gasser and Australia’s reigning Laax Open and Olympic champion Tess Coady. Despite holding one of the most impressive resumes in snowboarding, Gasser is yet to take gold in Laax. Will she finally rise to the occasion or will Coady’s slopestyle domination carry forward into the new year?

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle

The 2023 Laax Open is set to introduce a freeski slopestyle category for the first time in the history of the event, and the world’s best are ready to battle it out for the inaugural crown.
Nick Goepper competes during Men’s Ski Slopestyle at Toyota US Grand Prix in Mammoth Mountain, California, USA on January 7, 2022.

Nick Goepper will be chasing victory in freeski slopestyle

© Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

From local legends like Fabian Bösch and Andri Ragettli, to American phenoms Alex Hall and Nick Goepper, and even Norway’s Birk Ruud, the men’s ski division is going to be stacked.

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle

Similarly, the women’s field is expected to deliver an impressive showcase with the likes of Switzerland’s Olympic champion Mathilde Gremaud, France's gold-magnet Tess Ledeux and Estonia’s 10-time X Games medallist Kelly Sildaru all in attendance.
Mathilde Gremaud performs in Laax, Switzerland on February 5, 2018.

Slopestyle star Mathilde Gremaud will be part of a stacked field in Laax

© Kevin Cathers/Red Bull Content Pool

Kelly Sildaru performing at the Red Bull Performance camp in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, on September 30, 2021.

Kelly Sildaru has been racking up wins in slopestyle comps around the world

© Dom Daher/Red Bull Content Pool

02

Halfpipe contests

Laax is home to the most progressive snowparks in Europe and it’s no surprise that it houses the world’s longest competition halfpipe. At 21m wide, with 7m-high walls, this icy arena was built to boost riders to record-setting heights and push the limits of the sport.

Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe

The infamous halfpipe is set to be graced by some of the most exciting and innovative riders in the sport. The list starts with the Japanese pacesetters: reigning Laax Open and Olympic champ Ayumu Hirano, world-record holder Kaishu Hirano – who boosted over 7.4m out of the pipe in Beijing last season – and Yuto Totsuka, who's looking to regain dominance after a 2021 X Games gold medal performance. Needless to say, their ability to top the podium seems to be interchangeable on any given day.
Valentino Guseli performs at the Laax Open in Laax, Switzerland on January 13, 2022.

Valentino Guseli is one to watch out for in the halfpipe competition

© Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool

Rivalling the Japanese dream team is the Australian duo of Scotty James and up-and-comer Valentino Guseli. James is aiming to make his way back to the top after a silver medal at the Beijing Games in 2022, while 17-year-old Guseli – who sealed the FIS World Cup big air title last weekend – hopes to carry on his stellar form and shake up the rankings at his third showing in Laax.
Regardless of who takes the win, men’s halfpipe is set to deliver a heavy-hitting showdown under the lights.

Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe

The women’s Halfpipe field is just as competitive. Spanish veteran Queralt Castellet and American halfpipe prodigy Chloe Kim are set to lead the way alongside the up-and-coming Japanese triple threat of Mitsuki Ono, Sena Tomita and Haruna Matsumoto.
Watch all the Laax Open finals live on Red Bull TV from 1.15pm CET (12.15pm UTC) on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22.
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the Laax Open finals on all your devices! Get the app here

Freeskiing
Snowboarding
Skiing