Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Laax Open

The countdown to the Laax Open , Europe’s most anticipated snowsports competition, is officially on. From January 18 to 22, the Swiss Alps will host 300 of the world’s top snowboarders – and now freeskiers will join the party for the very first time. With the event fast approaching, it’s time to take a look at who’s competing and, more importantly, who’s projected to win

01 Slopestyle contests

Year after year, slopestyle continues to prove that it’s one of the most exciting snowsports disciplines in the world.

Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Though the overall standard is sky-high, and any competitor could win on any given day, there are a number of standout riders who often frequent the podium. Firstly, past winners will be attempting to defend their legacy. Riders like America’s Sean Fitzsimmons (2022) and Chris Corning (2019), as well as Sweden’s Niklas Mattsson (2021), all still have what it takes to earn top spot.

Then of course you have the perennial podium-toppers, such as Canada's Mark McMorris and Norway's Marcus Kleveland .

Stack these riders up against Olympic champions like China’s Yu Siming and young guns like Canada’s Truth Smith, and you have one of the heaviest-hitting competitions in modern-day snowboarding.

Anna Gasser will be hoping to go one better after taking second last year © Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle

While the women’s field is equally as stacked, a group of usual suspects are expected to crack the finals. Americans like Jamie Anderson (who won in 2021) and fan-favourite Hailey Langland , as well as Japanese powerhouse Reira Iwabuchi, are among those riders.

However, like in 2022, all eyes will be on the match-up between Austrian megastar Anna Gasser and Australia’s reigning Laax Open and Olympic champion Tess Coady. Despite holding one of the most impressive resumes in snowboarding, Gasser is yet to take gold in Laax. Will she finally rise to the occasion or will Coady’s slopestyle domination carry forward into the new year?

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle

The 2023 Laax Open is set to introduce a freeski slopestyle category for the first time in the history of the event, and the world’s best are ready to battle it out for the inaugural crown.

Nick Goepper will be chasing victory in freeski slopestyle © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

From local legends like Fabian Bösch and Andri Ragettli, to American phenoms Alex Hall and Nick Goepper , and even Norway’s Birk Ruud, the men’s ski division is going to be stacked.

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle

Similarly, the women’s field is expected to deliver an impressive showcase with the likes of Switzerland’s Olympic champion Mathilde Gremaud , France's gold-magnet Tess Ledeux and Estonia’s 10-time X Games medallist Kelly Sildaru all in attendance.

Slopestyle star Mathilde Gremaud will be part of a stacked field in Laax © Kevin Cathers/Red Bull Content Pool Kelly Sildaru has been racking up wins in slopestyle comps around the world © Dom Daher/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Halfpipe contests

Laax is home to the most progressive snowparks in Europe and it’s no surprise that it houses the world’s longest competition halfpipe. At 21m wide, with 7m-high walls, this icy arena was built to boost riders to record-setting heights and push the limits of the sport.

Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe

The infamous halfpipe is set to be graced by some of the most exciting and innovative riders in the sport. The list starts with the Japanese pacesetters: reigning Laax Open and Olympic champ Ayumu Hirano, world-record holder Kaishu Hirano – who boosted over 7.4m out of the pipe in Beijing last season – and Yuto Totsuka, who's looking to regain dominance after a 2021 X Games gold medal performance. Needless to say, their ability to top the podium seems to be interchangeable on any given day.

Valentino Guseli is one to watch out for in the halfpipe competition © Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool

Rivalling the Japanese dream team is the Australian duo of Scotty James and up-and-comer Valentino Guseli . James is aiming to make his way back to the top after a silver medal at the Beijing Games in 2022, while 17-year-old Guseli – who sealed the FIS World Cup big air title last weekend – hopes to carry on his stellar form and shake up the rankings at his third showing in Laax.

Regardless of who takes the win, men’s halfpipe is set to deliver a heavy-hitting showdown under the lights.

Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe

The women’s Halfpipe field is just as competitive. Spanish veteran Queralt Castellet and American halfpipe prodigy Chloe Kim are set to lead the way alongside the up-and-coming Japanese triple threat of Mitsuki Ono , Sena Tomita and Haruna Matsumoto.

Watch all the Laax Open finals live on Red Bull TV from 1.15pm CET (12.15pm UTC) on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22.

Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the Laax Open finals on all your devices! Get the app here