Ladyfag Reigns Supreme

If you’re a queer partygoer living in New York City, chances are you’ve attended an event thrown by Ladyfag. A denizen of the city’s queer nightlife scene for over a decade and a half, Ladyfag has become something of a den mother for her “Army of Lovers.” After relocating to New York from her hometown of Toronto in 2006, the former vintage seller quickly made a name for herself throwing instantly iconic parties like 11:11 (a sweaty basement bash held at Open House in East Village), Holy Mountain (a multi-room fete formerly held at Slake in Chelsea; now held at Brooklyn’s Avant Gardner), and Shade (a warehouse rave known for its dystopian themes).

“I take partying very seriously,” Ladyfag says during a recent phone call. “I really do.” This dedication to her craft has helped the professional partier establish an ironclad reputation, allowing her to parlay her event-planning prowess into much larger gigs. In recent years, Ladyfag has thrown affairs for fashion heavyweights like Riccardo Tisci (during his Givenchy days) while collaborating with big-name brands like Opening Ceremony on kink-themed capsule collections.

Most importantly, though, she has done so while vowing to keep her parties as diverse and inclusive as possible. Long before it became a talking point, Ladyfag was known for regularly booking people of color and trans people as DJs, hosts, dancers, and other entertainers.

Naturally, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nightlife industry hard, leaving Ladyfag largely unemployed for the better part of the last year. But after using that down period to spend some much-needed quality time with her wife—the Skunk Anansie singer Skin— Lady is back and more ready than ever to return to what she knows best: throwing the kind of hot-ticket parties guaranteed to give you major FOMO if you don’t find a way to get on the list.

As the legendary nightlife personality and event producer gears up for a packed Pride weekend—seriously, she’s doing three parties in a row—we caught up with her to talk about curating diverse lineups, the political nature of the dancefloor, and her recipe for the perfect party.

How have you been? Working in nightlife, I know you’ve been out of commission for a while.

I've never had that much time off in my life. But, to be quite honest, I have no complaints, considering. I'm blessed. My family was safe, my close friends were safe. Some people got COVID, but no horror stories. Obviously, I didn't work at all. But that's just money and I'm lucky enough to have a home. And now, I’ve gone from not working at all to… Well, some of my team isn't even here yet—they’re actually on other jobs. So I'm by myself trying to do a million parties.

You just brought back Battle Hymn, which was one of New York’s hottest queer parties before the pandemic. You could tell how excited people were to see it returning.

It’s crazy because the club owners called me and were like, “You know, Lady, the law has changed.” And I was like, “I saw that. But why is no one doing anything?” I knew we would have to follow some very strict rules, but I was like, “I think we should open.” And they were like, “Well, no one's doing it.” And I was like, “Well, that doesn't mean it shouldn't be done!”

Ladyfag. © Peter Tamlin

Many people think about nightlife and partying as this frivolous indulgence, but when it comes to queer people, I think partying has a different, more political resonance.

I 100% agree. Actually, my wife has a song called “Yes, It’s Fucking Political,” and I pretty much believe in that. Every step you take in life, you're making a statement by being who you are, and it’s political—especially for queer people. Sure, we could all just be sitting around and having a good time. Technically, is that political? No. But just by being queer and existing, that is political.

Nightlife, especially, is important for the queer community. If you come from some small town looking for your people, you want to be around queer people and feel safe, feel community. For kids who've been kicked out of homes or don't have good relationships with their family, [the club] is an escape. It might not be a community center, but it is a [a form of] community center activism. It's especially important for young queers finding themselves to see queer people living their best lives.

Also, it’s really this nexus of so many creative outlets. You've got music and fashion and dancing and voguing—all these different things that happen in queer nightlife. It’s having so many variations of queer artistry and expression all under one roof. I feel like that's a really important thing for the queer community, which isn’t necessarily always accepted on the outside of the nightlife walls. So, yeah, I take partying very seriously. I actually, really, do.

With the city now reopening, not only are you able to return to work, but you’re also able to start hiring many of the queer and trans people who work for you again.

And who have always worked for me! Suddenly, it's this cool thing to be like, “Hey, we should hire trans people! We should hire Black people!” But look at my track record for 16 years in this city. Before you all announced it, I was doing it and that was just normal.

Can you speak a bit to your track record of always making sure you had diverse lineups?

I've just always been that way because that's been my friend group. And overall, I just feel maternal. A lot of people rely on me for money and I think it's important to care about the people working for you. I think that sends a message and creates a vibe to all the members of your team, which trickles down to the people that come to your party.

It's a business, sure, but at the same time, I don't really think of people as “my staff.” If [event planners] are just hiring people to tick quotas, then fine. But I'd like to think that, after forcing these people to tick quotas, they’ll realize how much they lost by not seeing value in those people in the first place. So for me, it's just a natural extension of my life. My life includes so many different types of people and always has, so my business reflects that and always has.

Power pose © Peter Tamlin

What is your recipe for throwing the perfect party? And what complications commonly arise that someone who doesn’t work in nightlife may never even think about?

Personally, I think people shouldn't necessarily have to think about how hard it is to throw a party. I think the smoke and mirrors—“the man behind the curtain”—is really important. Nightlife is like Vegas: they want to put you inside, they want to throw the clocks away, they want you to forget about the outside world, and they want you to just be in the moment—and that's how you let go. You shouldn't even think that I did any work to make it all happen.

But on the other side, on my team, we always have these sayings where we’re like, “Parties are basically just a million problems. You start solving all the problems, and at the end of it, you throw a party. It's not the other way around.” You know, people are always like, “Oh, come out! You don’t work!” But people forget that I have a nine-to-five job. Well, just kidding.

You have a full-time job! The hours may be different, but you’re still working.

Exactly. We start at 11:00am, but we still have a full-time job during the week, and then we work on the weekend throwing parties. That's what people don't realize. But in a way, I also don't care if they know. I think it's better for them to just come to the party and think magic just happens.

But the perfect recipe for a perfect party? You just don't know! There's definitely something to be said for having years of experience. I can go to a venue and be like, “This is not right for me. This is not what I'm looking for. I know I need to bring in more lights for this. I'm not happy with the sound system.” But there are also certain things that you have to know you can't control. You're like a mad scientist: you throw all your knowledge into what you think will make the best party—the right music, the right venue, the right lighting, the right guestlist, adequate air conditioning, and stuff like that—but the problem is that it's a live experiment. So every time, everything is going to be different based upon the energy of everybody in the room. My job is to try to control as much as I can before the night begins. The rest is just up to the actual magic of putting all those things together and seeing how organically the party takes shape.