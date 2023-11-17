Viva the Las Vegas Grand Prix: The greatest show in F1

The drivers enjoyed a showbiz introduction to the cheering fans at Formula One’s new Las Vegas Grand Prix . Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri have revealed they’ll be lighting up the streets of Las Vegas with their special liveries. And with the neon of Las Vegas providing a jaw-dropping backdrop, the scene was set for action.

Carlos Sainz returns to the Ferrari pits © Getty Images

01 FP1: A Rocky start to the Las Vegas Grand Prix

As soon as the cars hit the track, the track hit back. Carlos Sainz ran over a drain cover. It hit the underside of his Ferrari, smashing his engine, energy store, control electronics, and even damaging the survival cell.

It had all been predicted by Rocky star Sylvester Stallone in his motor racing epic Driven (2001) and its infamous car chase through downtown Chicago .

Back to Vegas, and the crash spelled the end of the session and meant a complete rebuild for Sainz. Worse was to come, as even though the race stewards admitted fault, Sainz was still hit with a 10-place grid penalty for fitting a new power unit.

Team boss Fred Vasseur was furious. "We damaged completely the monocoque, the engine, the battery. I think it’s just unacceptable. It cost us a fortune. We fucked up the session for Carlos. We won’t be part of FP2, for sure. I think it’s just unacceptable for F1 today."

Repairs to the track ran long into the night © Getty Images

The repairs to the circuit extended long into the night, but it did mean the Ferrari mechanics were able to rebuild the SF-23, and both Ferraris were back on track in FP2.

02 FP2: Max is racing already

After a long delay for track repairs and with fans locked out of the stands for safety, there was the consolation that FP2 session was extended to 90 minutes. Max Verstappen was characteristically straight down to business and proceeded to set the early fastest times at 1m 38.209s, slotting ahead of the Ferraris and Alex Albon’s Williams. He even bustled past Charles Leclerc on the back straight to take the lead through the T14-16 sequence. “Max is racing already,” Charles joked over team radio.

The Sphere lights up Sin City © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

03 The Sphere takes center stage

The star of the show so far has been the Sphere, with its non-stop display of F1 content, real-time standings and advertising. It’s so impressive that F1 has had to stop the Sphere from displaying red, blue or yellow lights during session times to avoid distracting the drivers.

JV ties the knot in Las Vegas © Getty Images

JV ties the knot

It wouldn’t be Vegas without a wedding, and the F1 Grand Prix has set up a wedding chapel inside the circuit officiated by an Elvis impersonator who presides over special Race to the Altar F1 wedding packages. Appropriately, 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve was in first place, becoming the first person to get married in the F1 paddock as he and his sweetheart Giulia Marra got hitched.

04 Star-studded opening acts for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Opening ceremonies don't get more glamorous than this. The stars in residence around Vegas's myriad venues came out at night to shine. There were performances by Kylie Minogue, Keith Urban, John Legend, 30 Seconds To Mars featuring actor Jared Leto, superstar DJ Steve Aoki and veteran rockers Journey among the big-name acts.

05 The Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit takes shape

The whole of Las Vegas is lit up and reveling in the attention as Formula 1's new circuit takes shape. With the famous Strip at its heart, the Grand Prix track takes the drivers on a tour of the spectacular sights of the city.

06 Unveiling the Neon Bull

1 min Make Your Mark - Las Vegas Edition Rolling The Dice On A Vegas Makeover

The sky was the limit as the Neon Bull took centre stage, as the Vegas-inspired purple RB19 was hoisted to the ceiling for the big reveal. The chassis lights up with pink and yellow neon built into the bodywork, which will look amazing as it streaks through the Strip under floodlights. It's Oracle Red Bull Racing's third fan-designed livery of the season through the Make Your Mark campaign. Lindsay Palmer from the UK hit the jackpot when her design was picked from thousands of entries.

Ready for the Big Time: F1

Join Scott Speed as he looks forward to the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix and the last time F1 visited Sin City with the Caesars Palace Grand Prix in 1982. Plus he checks in with Daniel Ricciardo who’s made a superb comeback to the championship.

07 Dressed to impress

Yuki Tsunoda and his AlphaTauri AT04 rocked a new look as the Scuderia unveiled bodywork that takes its inspiration from the AlphaTauri x Brendan Monroe Las Vegas Capsule Collection. Monroe is an artist and muralist from California who brings a sophisticated street style to the AlphaTauri car. Meanwhile Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson modeled their own choices of clothing from the new collection.

08 Daniel Ricciardo discovers Bono is a fan

Daniel Ricciardo in Las Vegas © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Daniel Ricciardo has been busy. One of the most recognized drivers in the sport in the USA, the Australian kicked the week off with an appearance on late night TV on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he talked about the camaraderie between the 20 F1 drivers and how being namechecked by Bono – who is in residence at The Sphere with U2 – was a "pinch me moment."

Las Vegas native Jimmy Kimmel said the hype in his hometown was building: "People in Las Vegas are very excited about about this. A lot of crazy things happen in Vegas, but they're particularly excited about this one."

He joked: "You've got to be careful about because, you know, on the Strip there are people walking along with margaritas and daiquiris that are like four-and-a-half feet tall!"

The Sphere in Las Vegas © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The Sphere itself is already proving an amazing centerpiece to the Grand Prix, displaying videos on its array of digital screens in the most spectacular introduction of the drivers ever seen in F1.