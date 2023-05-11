© Red Bull
F1
Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix: What you need to know
Formula 1® returns to Las Vegas bigger and badder than ever, and Red Bull will help make it a weekend to remember. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the fun.
It will be lights out for Las Vegas Grand Prix before you know it, so it’s time to get excited. A new partnership between Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix and Red Bull is about to unlock a new level of race weekend activations that create one-of-a-kind experiences and grow fandom in the sport. The inaugural Grand Prix is set for Nov. 16 – 18, 2023 and there will be a variety of fan focused experiences around the race weekend.
F1 is no stranger to racing at night, but to add even more to the weekend, the race will be held under the lights on Saturday evening, rather than the typical Sunday race day. The brand-new track spans just over 3.8 miles long and weaves through famous Las Vegas icons with 17 corners and three straights. The back straight along the Strip is over half a mile long with top speeds estimated to be over 212 mph, making it one of the fastest tracks on the calendar.
There’s plenty to see throughout the Grand Prix weekend but the real fun will be at the Red Bull Energy Station (a 20,000 square foot Las Vegas-themed trackside hospitality center), the Red Bull Fan Zone and Oracle Red Bull Racing fan grandstands. These station and zones will bring the action right up to the fans with custom hands-on opportunities to engage with the two F1 teams: Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri.
01
Red Bull Energy Station and Official Red Bull Racing Grandstand Tickets
- Tickets for the fan experiences are on sale now and can be purchased here.
- Each ticket allows three-day entry to Red Bull (Energy Station, Grandstand or Fan Zone) and promises unparalleled excitement to match the action on the track.
- Max Verstappen fans can also purchase special “Orange Army” tickets that will allow them to sit alongside their fellow orange-clad fans and cheer on the Dutch reigning champion.
02
Schedule
- Wednesday, November 15 – Opening Ceremony
- Thursday, November 16 – Practice
- Friday, November 17 – Qualifying
- Saturday, November 18 – Race
03
Race stats
- 50 Laps
- 3.8-mile track
- Three main straights and 17 corners. (The back straight along the Strip is around over .5-mile long. It’ll be the longest straight in Formula 1 if you discount the flat-out run through turns 16 to 20 preceding the pit straight in Baku.)
- Top speeds are estimated to be over 212 mph (342 km/h)
Formula 1 is constructing an iconic pit building which will become a landmark in Las Vegas, located on Harmon Ave. and Koval Lane. Construction has already begun and when complete, it will be the length of three football fields.
Since entering F1 in 2004, Oracle Red Bull Racing has achieved five Constructor’s Championship titles and six Driver’s titles. Most recently, the team claimed the 2022 Formula 1 Constructor’s Championship and celebrated 2021 and 2022 Driver’s World Championship titles with Max Verstappen. Verstappen earned a record-setting 15 race wins with teammate Sergio Pérez earning two in the 2022 campaign.