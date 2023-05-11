Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix: What you need to know

It will be lights out for Las Vegas Grand Prix before you know it, so it’s time to get excited. A new partnership between Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix and Red Bull is about to unlock a new level of race weekend activations that create one-of-a-kind experiences and grow fandom in the sport. The inaugural Grand Prix is set for Nov. 16 – 18, 2023 and there will be a variety of fan focused experiences around the race weekend.

