Players to watch at the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2026

Thanks to the new First Stand tournament, LoL fans have already got a taste of international action in 2026, with Bilibili Gaming lifting the trophy in Brazil back in March. But can the Chinese team repeat their success at MSI, or will longtime champions T1 reclaim dominance?

This year’s competition will see battle-tested legends fighting off a fresh pack of hungry newcomers vying for the top spot at the second-biggest international tournament in LoL. To get you prepped and ready for the chaos, we’ve picked out the top players to watch in this year’s tournament.

01 G2 Esports - Caps

Caps daps up fans at Red Bull League of Its Own © Stephanie Lindgren/Red Bull Content Pool

When it comes to European stars, it doesn’t get much better than Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther , G2 Esports’ midlaner and primary win-condition creator. Considered by many to be the great Western player of all time, Caps has built a legacy of high-level play over an 11-year career, collecting 12 European titles in that time

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G2 have had a mixed 2026, but Caps has stood as a reliable figure in the squad, with a 5.7 KDA and one of the best midlane gold and XP advantages in the LEC. His standout performance came in the LEC Versus finals, where he emerged as the MVP in G2’s victorious clash against Karmine Corp. Heading into MSI 2026, G2 remains Europe’s best hope for glory, led by this celebrated veteran.

02 T1 - Oner

Oner lifts his team’s flag at Worlds 2022 © Fernando Decillis / Riot Games

If Lee ‘Faker’ San-Hyeok is T1’s frontman, then Mun ‘Oner’ Hyeon-jun is its faithful songwriter, creating the win conditions that allow T1 to dominate their opponents. His partnership with Faker is one of the most formidable duos in the LCK, and one of the most legendary mid-jungle duos in history.

Oner is also an initiator – frequently the first to achieve objectives, forcing enemies into thrilling fights. He isn’t as consistent as Faker, but when he shines, he is an undeniable force that can set the tempo by unlocking lanes, racing to objectives and synergizing with his team-mates. If Oner shows up like he has in critical moments in T1’s LCK season, he will be the deciding factor in the team’s success at MSI.

03 Bilibili Gaming - Bin

Bin is looking to trash his opponents at MSI 2026 © Colin Young-Wolff / Riot Games

Chen ‘Bin’ Ze-Bin is, without a doubt, one of the scariest top laners in LoL right now. Throughout the season, Bin has demonstrated deft skill through trades, CS leads and pressure. His skills came to the fore at First Stand 2026, where he “warped the meta”, putting in impressive stints as Gwen, Jax and Camille.

Bin’s prowess can be observed through how teams organie their drafts when he is in play. He earned the Finals MVP title at this tournament, facilitating aggressive plays that led to the defeat of G2 in this all-important series. As one of the major rivals of favorites T1, Bin will certainly be one to watch at MSI.

04 Karmine Corp - Caliste

Caliste is Karmine’s secret weapon © Christina Oh / Riot Games

At just 19 years old, Caliste Henry-Hennebert has already built a reputation as one of the most dangerous AD Carrys in Europe. His mechanical skill is mind-boggling, and he’s already picked up several Player of the Series awards in pivotal LEC matches to prove it. In 2026, this rising star has really turned up the heat, honing his communication and endurance, bringing not just technical skill, but leadership to the side.

MSI 2026 could just be Caliste’s proving ground to show he’s up there with the best players from the Eastern leagues. If he keeps up his excellent positioning and can cope with the pressure of the international stage, he could just prove himself.

05 Hanwha Life Esports - Zeka

Zeka grins at the competition at Worlds 2022 © Colin Young-Wolff / Riot Games

Kim ‘Zeka’ Geon-woo is one of the most skilled analytical minds in League right now, capable of dominating through impeccable lane control. Since his debut in 2022, Zeka has been a formidable opponent, but in recent months he’s become an even more daunting prospect, bringing a more diverse selection of champions into his roster.

He retains his skills at dominating assassins, but is now just as dominant on mages and utility picks, making him a more unpredictable prospect. His squad’s win rate for the 2026 LCK season is formidable, and Zeka’s personal record shows he’s exercised impressive flexibility, playing 17 unique champions. Zeka has always shown up in international bouts, and we expect he’ll make an impression at MSI 2026 too.

06 Top Esports - Creme

Creme had previously lifted the Worlds trophy with DRX © Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

When it comes to the midlane, Lin ‘Creme’ Jian has what it takes to curdle any defence. Puns aside, Top Esports’ skirmishing specialist has steadily become a greater threat throughout his career, peaking in LPL Split 2, where he ranked first among mids in damage per minute, while accruing one of the best KDAs in the league.

He’s a farming master, frequently racking up huge amounts of gold and scaling past his opponents. He’s yet to prove himself internationally, but MSI 2026 could be the opportunity he needs to take his skills to the next level.

07 Team Liquid - Quid

Will Quid have Team Liquid fans grinning at MSI? © Christian Betancourt / Riot Games

If there’s one Team Liquid player to keep your eyes on at MSI, it's Korean midlaner Lim ‘Quid’ Hyeon-seung. Quid’s skill ceiling is astronomical, as he proved when he won Player of the Series in the team’s 3-0 victory over Cloud9 to secure their spot at MSI.

His aggressive playstyle is electric to watch, as he frequently takes aggressive trades and chases risky solo kills. Sometimes this backfires, but when he’s in his bag, Quid easily looks as strong as top-tier midlaners like Knight and Zeka.

08 LYON - Inspired

Inspired has been on an incredible journey with LYON thus far © Michal Konkol / Riot Games

Polish prodigy Kacper ‘Inspired’ Słoma has certainly lived up to his name in 2026, exhibiting top-tier decision-making and controlling the pace of the game from the jungle. The 24-year-old has honed his skills in multiple pro teams including Rogue, Evil Geniuses and FlyQuest, but his finest moments have come as part of his current team at LYON.

In 2025, LYON were a lower-table team, but they’ve rebuilt in 2026 to become the top name in the LCS, entering MSI as the region’s number one seed. Inspired was named the LCS Lock-In Finals MVP thanks to his leadership position and his hallmark selfless play style. Inspired is willing to sacrifice his gold stack if it means breathing a better win condition for the team and he is exceptionally skilled at reading such situations. Domestically, Inspired is the top dog, but at MSI, we’ll be watching to see if he can hold his own against Eastern junglers like Oner and Kanavi.

You can catch all of the MSI action live from June 28 - July 1 at lolesports.com .

About the author Who is Jack Ridsdale? Jack specializes in gaming, esports and technology. He has a particular interest in competitive shooters and fighting games, and has attended numerous esports events in the UK and beyond. His areas of expertise include Overwatch, Street Fighter, VALORANT and triple-A titles.