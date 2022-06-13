7 bits from the Leogang downhill World Cup finals that you need to know

Leogang is one of the fastest downhill courses on the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup circuit and routinely gives us races that go down to the wire. If you missed any of the action from the third round of the series, you can watch it all again by clicking the relevant replay links below:

Get the downhill results from Leogang and the latest World Cup overall standings by clicking here , and keep scrolling down for things you might have missed from the racing weekend.

01 The weather went from one extreme to the other

It may be June, but it didn't feel like it when the athletes took to the track on Thursday for first practice. Incessant rain saw the track sodden through in parts while the temperatures were distinctly unseasonable. It became a battle to stay on the bike for many, with most athletes ending up at the bottom of the course covered head to toes in slick wet mud. Rain continued into the morning and at the start of qualifying before it thankfully stopped. The organizers then moved in to tend to the course to clean it up of as much loose dirt as possible.

Mud soup © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Mud-splattered kit was a common sight © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Crashes were also common © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Kade Edwards had the best idea, take a seat and watch the other athletes © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Another rider goes down © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

It was like being at another event altogether on race day, with Leogang and the course basking under the sun. The course did dry out on the top, but the course was still slippy in parts further down, including the woods of fame area, known for its stumps showing former winners, and the covered woods area, which was quite sticky in its consistency and hard for riders to get traction.

The fans certainly enjoyed the sun coming out © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

02 Camille Balanche is undefeated on Leogang’s new track

No one has conquered the new track in Leogang the way Camille Balanche has. Since the track's revamp in 2020, when a brand new lower wood section was put in to add some spice to the track, it has become a race decider, with riders more often than not crashing out on the steep, slippery terrain. But not Balanche, who seems untouchable, riding the woods faster and smoother than any other woman three years in a row, resulting in just as many wins.

7 min Downhill winning runs – Leogang See the runs from the fastest woman and man – Camille Balanche and Matt Walker – at the third 2022 DH event.

After qualifying first, Balanche was the last rider to leave the start gate. A clean and fast top section saw her enter the woods with a healthy lead, which she not only managed to keep but also extended, showing, once again, who’s boss of this filthy section of track. She crossed the line in first, winning by over 11 seconds - an impressive gap that puts her on a whole other level here in Leogang.

Calling Balanche the Queen of Leogang is no overstatement © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

03 Matt Walker silenced the doubters

Despite being the overall World Cup champion in 2020’s shortened season, Matt Walker did it by not actually winning a World Cup race that season. In Leogang, Walker silenced those who thought that accomplishment was not deserved by taking that first-ever World Cup win with a ballsy ride in tough racing conditions. Walker beat the time of Danny Hart, who had just gone down the hill in front of him.

A deserved first World Cup win for Matt Walker © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto That first ever win finally sinks in for Walker at the podium ceremony © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

Hart and Walker’s runs were well matched, but Walker just managed to be that little bit faster out of the woods than Hart and able to cross the line in a time that was just 0.325s faster than his fellow Brit. Last man down, Frenchman Benoit Coulanges had the beating of Walker and was up on all the intermediate times but was undone in the woods where he fell, and so slipped out of contention.

Danny Hart is one person who enjoys riding in muddy conditions © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Coulanges had the win within his grasp but it slipped away © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

04 Mistakes were inevitable given the course conditions

With the sun shining down on the Austrian venue during the women's final, you'd think the previous day's mud bath would be long gone. But, no. Grip was unpredictable, and the woods were almost more slippery than before. In such conditions putting down a run without mistakes proved almost impossible.

Two 2nd places and one 3rd for Nicole in 2022 – bet she's hungry for a win © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

The lower wood section took its fair share of prisoners, with top riders including Monica Hrastnik, Nina Hoffmann and Valentina Höll all having time-consuming crashes. Höll, who had already been down once by this point, having crashed on a tree stump further up, saw her chances of a first home soil win literally slip away. Third-place qualifier, Marine Cabirou, also went down hard on the technical stump section further up, resulting in a DNF.

Myriam Nicole managed to ride the stumps and lower woods pretty clean, staying smooth and in control, but instead slipped up at the top, crashing in one of the first corners. However, even though she had a good lower section, the question was would she have been able to match Balanche’s flying time even without a crash.

The wood of fame was deceivingly slippery, taking out both Höll and Cabirou © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Farina rode solid and clean into 3rd taking her second podium spot of 2022 © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Hrastnik rounded off the podium in 5th despite a crash in the woods © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Women's podium in Leogang: Balanche, Nicole, Farina, Ferguson and Hrastnik © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

05 A men's race not dominated by the Frenchies for once

It’s fair to say that French athletes have dominated placings at World Cup races over recent years. There are so many good athletes coming out of the country that you may see six or seven in the top 20 places in any World Cup race. And of course, the last three wins on the World Cup have been Frenchies also in Loïc Bruni and Amaury Pierron.

Leogang served up a different menu. Matt Walker and Danny Hart, as mentioned above, made it a British one-two at the top, and they were joined on the podium spots by Spain’s Angel Suarez Alonso, with his best World Cup finish, in third, and home favorite Andreas Kolb of Austria in fifth.

Angel Suarez got the bit between his teeth on his run © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Kolb raced to his best ever World Cup finish © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Pierron was the highest placed Frenchman © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

A Frenchie did sneak into fourth, though. Current World Cup overall series leader Pierron got some valuable points to cement his lead at the top of this year’s standings. His fellow countrymen Loris Vergier finished seventh, so with that and Pierron’s fourth, there was still plenty for French fans to celebrate.

Vergier is some way off his 2021 form at the moment © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

06 It was good to see Finn Iles race again after his concussion

Finn Iles was a notable absentee from the last World Cup round in Fort William due to ongoing concussion symptoms, but he was back racing in Leogang after deciding it was the right time to get back on the bike. For someone who has done very little riding on his bike (just two days in six weeks), never mind hurtling down a mountain at the speed pro mountain bikers do, his results were mighty impressive, and they probably surprised Iles himself.

Finn Iles was back between the tape © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Iles has had good and bad days recovering from his concussion © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Iles qualified second, and on race day, the Canadian put in another solid, fast run that was only 2.7s behind the winning time of Walker and saw him place sixth.

07 First-time qualifier Louise-Anna Ferguson takes a World Cup podium

British rider Louise-Anna Ferguson is part of the new breed of women’s athletes who seem at ease riding any terrain. A few weeks ago, she participated in her first Red Bull Formation , a women’s freeride progression event, sending huge cliffs and tackling steep, treacherous terrain in the desert. This week, she qualified for her first-ever World Cup race, taking a podium spot in the process.

Although British, Ferguson currently resides in Queenstown, New Zealand © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Is this just the start for Anna-Louise Ferguson? © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

Ferguson was one of the first riders down the hill, putting down a stormer of a run that saw her take the hot seat early on. With rider after rider unable to match her time, Ferguson stayed in first until fifth place qualifier Eleonora Farina came down and knocked her off. Yet, Ferguson’s time was still good enough for fourth place.